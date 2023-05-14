The spoiled hen did not want banana for breakfast.

The other chickens eat banana just fine. I bring out a banana, open it up and lay it on the ground, and they go after it with wild abandon.

However, Fiona, the lovely grey hen who comes up to the kitchen door each morning for breakfast and each evening for supper, looked suspiciously at the banana I held in my hand.

She pecked into it, then drew aback as if in disgust and shook her head. A speck of banana flew up and stuck to the kitchen door.

She shook her head a few more times, then leaned over and eyed the banana as if thinking about it, tilting her head this way, then that.

She turned her head. I moved the banana over in front of where her beak was now. She started the pecking motion, then drew back suspiciously. I followed her again, and she took a tentative bite, then hopped away, giving me a look of disgust.

She prefers grits. That morning, though, I hadn’t been in the mood for grits. She had to take what she could get.

Fifteen minutes later she returned, looking expectantly at me from the kitchen doorway. I decided to cook up a pot of grits.

Then there’s the rooster, whom we ended up with by accident. After several years with a vicious Rhode Island Red rooster, we were sworn off roosters. However, this one snuck in by accident, having been purchased erroneously as a biddy (female), clearly wrongly identified.

Fortunately, that biddy who turned out to be a male after all is of the Buff Orpington breed, known to be the among the most docile of chickens. Oliver Boliver Butt (as my daughter named him when she was still at the age where “butt” was a hilarious joke) just studiously goes about his business of leading his flock here and there, making sure the scragglers keep up, without actually threatening anyone or rising to any significant challenge. If you say “boo” to Oliver, he’ll jump up in a glorious fluff of golden feathers and run away.

Fiona the spoiled hen has found an obscure little hole in the fencing way up on top of the coop, which is how she comes out every morning demanding a special breakfast. I’ve never figured out if she has the sense to fill up on chicken feed before she leaves the coop and is just hoping for an extra snack, or if she leaves the coop hungry and places all her bets on what she can find at the kitchen door.

Our other chickens when left to roam seem content to go about hunting for bugs all day long, but by the way Fiona acts, if it’s not served up on a silver platter it’s not edible.

And to think the way of modern industrialized farming is to keep chickens individually or grouped together in metal cages they can barely turn around in, jailed in stinking, stuffy buildings, no grass, no hunting bugs (or grits), no sunshine.

When allowed to live in decent conditions, chickens reveal themselves to be peaceful and sometimes quirky creatures, going steadfastly about pursuing their goals.

Kozelsky: Terrible news to break As I was making this assessment, my stomach was turning over in stress, reacting to both the sad and unpleasant situation I was looking at, and worse, the dread of breaking the news to my daughter.

Kozelsky: I lost the showdown My car was parked facing a pickup on the opposite side of the row. Another lady got into the pickup at the same time I got into the car.