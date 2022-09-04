Kozelsky: The loneliest man in the world

The loneliest life on the planet has ended.

Anyone aside from himself who knew his name died in 1995 and before. No one since has known what language he spoke, though in nearly three decades he’s had little need to speak it.

Those who knew of him only knew him as The Man of the Hole.

The Man of the Hole was the last of an indigenous group living in the Tanaru indigenous area of Brazil. Most of his tribe were believed to have been killed in the 1970s by ranchers wanting to take over their land.

In 1995, six of the remaining members of his tribe were killed by illegal miners. He was the sole survivor.

And so the Man of the Hole has lived by himself with nothing but the memories of his tribespeople, very possibly including a wife and children, and certainly other family members, to haunt him.

Brazil’s Indigenous Affairs Agency, called Funai, became aware of his survival in 1996. Since then, they have been monitoring the area where he lives to keep him safe.

Under Brazil’s constitution, indigenous people have a right to their traditional land, and others are not allowed on it.

The Man of the Hole has only been caught on film once, in 2018, when members of Funai saw him from afar, hacking away at a tree with something resembling an ax.

He had not been seen since, but Funai agents had noted that he has built more than 50 huts over the years. Each of his huts had a hole as deep as 10 feet inside it.

Some experts have suggested the holes may have had a spiritual significance; others have speculated that they were used as hiding places; and still others have said that they may have been used to trap animals.

It was during Funai’s routine patrol that the body of the Man of the Hole was found on Aug. 23 in a hammock outside his hut. There were no signs of violence.

His body was covered in macaw feathers. Experts in indigenous peoples postulated that the man had been aware he was about to die and covered himself with the feathers.

There are about 240 indigenous tribes in Brazil. Illegal miners, loggers and farmers want their land and their trees.

Modern life advances, bringing mankind further and further away from the way God created us.

Can you imagine all of your community, down to your very family, being murdered by mysterious outsiders, and spending 26 years living entirely alone?

In our Sunday prayers this morning, the Man of the Hole deserves our remembrance.