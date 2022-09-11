Kozelsky: The pasta battle

While I was going through storage looking for something else I came upon the pasta-making attachments that fit a KitchenAid mixer. Their pristine box still had the $120 price tag on it, and the version for sale now on KitchenAid’s website costs $219. I got it for about $5 8 years ago at Bargain Fair (and the next Bargain Fair is Oct. 1 at 242 Franklin St).

Even though I have a fully stocked kitchen, there’s always some exciting find at Bargain Fair that will up my cooking game – things I wouldn’t necessarily spend $100 or $200 on new, but are great deals at $5 or $10 or $20, and often still in their original packaging, looking unused.

I think of it as these odd kitchen things people get with the best of intentions, then never get around to using — such as that pasta press that I hadn’t gotten around to using, either.

I had left work at 5 p.m. with plans to make a delicious dinner that included homemade pasta, clean up the kitchen, do some pressing chores and then play a board game with my daughter before bedtime.

Thanks to the conveniences of work-from-home, I still worked until about 6:30 p.m., with my hungry daughter asking when dinner would be ready.

By 7 p.m. I had made the dough for the pasta and while it was rising washed all the parts of the pasta press and figured out how it worked and put the water on to boil. “Fifteen minutes!” I cheerfully told my daughter.

The family-tradition sauce had been cooking for the past 24 hours in the fancy-schmancy slow cooker I had bought at Bargain Fair 2 years ago and use often.

The dough must have come out too stiff. The machine tried and tried and tried, and I pushed and shoved and forced that unyielding dough down the chute.

My patience finally was rewarded with strands of spaghetti that came out at a snail’s pace – dark grey in areas, from the metal parts that had sat for who knows how many years.

After several minutes, the spaghetti started coming out entirely clean. I threw away that first spaghetti, dismantled the pasta press, washed it all again thoroughly in scalding water, put it back together and started anew.

After an eternity, enough spaghetti came out to cut strands into the bowl, then another batch of noodles came poking out.

When there was almost enough to cut, the pasta press attachment came loose and twirled around the machine. For a moment it was a glorious, if shocking, sight of a whirlygig of spaghetti swinging around like 1980s headbangers at a Quiet Riot concert. Before I gathered my wits to stop it, the attachment swung low and knocked the bowl to the floor, spilling out the hard-fought foundation of that night’s supper.

By then it was 7:30 and I was hellbent on having fresh, homemade, wholesome and delicious pasta for supper. A woman possessed, I washed everything again, and tackled anew.

At 7:50 my hungry daughter came back in the kitchen and asked despairingly when supper would be ready.

“In 10 minutes!” I replied cheerfully. “Set the table, please!”

“You said that an hour ago,” she replied, sounding discouraged.

I explained the exploits with the machine, and she laughed and got the table ready.

We sat down to eat at 8:15. I expected miracles. None of the other chores nor games would get done that night, but by golly, I was feeding my child properly.

The homemade pasta was really good.

“Well?” I asked. “How do you like it?”

“The sauce is a little bitter,” she said.