Bubba, the chicken-catching dog, has become the most famous case-buster in the nation.

Sure, disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh probably would have been convicted of double murder without Bubba’s help — but Bubba held the ace in his paws.

Murdaugh’s son Paul and wife, Maggie, were shot dead at the kennels on the family’s estate. For months, Alex claimed he had not been at the kennels around the time of the murders.

Finally, though, investigators got into Paul’s phone and discovered a video which had been taken just three minutes before the murders. Paul was filming another dog, but his parents’ voices could be heard: “Hey, he’s got a bird in his mouth!” Maggie says offscreen. “It’s a chicken,” Alex says; “Come on, Bubba! Come on, Bubba!”

If you haven’t been following the Murdaugh case, you’ve missed a doozy — and it’s not too late to relish the odd trial, even though Alex was found guilty Thursday night, after 28 days in the courtroom.

A far stretch from the days when not even regular cameras were allowed in the courtroom (and they still aren’t in many areas), for this one you can see full videos of the one- to two-hour testimonies of each of the more than 70 witnesses, plus attorney’s arguments, on the internet.

I fell into the web of watching a gracious plenty of those videos. It’s fascinating.

It is an astounding story of the dramatic downfall of the scion of the once-untouchable Murdaugh family who ruled over their part of South Carolina with wealth and privilege for nearly a century.

The murders happened right after it had come out that Alex had stolen between $4 to $9 million from clients and his former law practice, which his great-grandfather had started. His former partners had to testify. What must it have been like for lawyers accustomed to putting others on the witness stand to be under scrutiny themselves?

The story is full of characters and the names you only find in the South — Paul-Paul, Buster, Mags, Handsome, Miss Libby, Ro-Ro and Cousin Eddie whom Alex had paid to shoot him (Alex himself!) in the head.

Testimony topics ranged from the inner workings and financial arrangements of a high-powered law firm to hunting doves and hogs, planting fields and boating.

It also addressed previous mysterious deaths: a teenager on the road, a housekeeper on their front steps and a teenager in a boat wreck.

Among serious and tedious talk — which was fascinating for its precision — were some light-hearted remarks. Roger Dale Davis, who cleaned the dog kennels, talked about meticulously rolling the hose and other matters.

The rooster “aggravated the dogs to death,” Dale said. “One of the dogs ended up getting the rooster.”

A lawyer asked if a gun was allowed while hunting hogs. “Oh yeah, you can use a gun,” Dale replied, “unless you man enough to go in there and catch him by the foot and bring him out.”

Even a juror participated in the circus. She was dismissed right when it was almost over, because she had been caught discussing the case outside the courtroom. Even the defendant laughed when the judge asked if she needed to get anything from the courthouse before she left, and she replied, in a deep Southern accent, “a dozen eggs.”

Society has come a long way, for good or for bad?, since the days cameras were not allowed into courtrooms. That Murdaugh case was an open soap opera.

Meanwhile, BBC reports that Bubba is now living with the Murdaugh’s former housekeeper — who testified that the night of the murder was about the only night the Murdaughs’ pots and pans had been washed, instead of left dirty on the stove for her to wash like they normally were.

