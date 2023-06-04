They say in a good workplace your coworkers are like family, and that has been the case for 18 wonderful years of my life.

In fact, once you deduct all the hours you spend sleeping and going to the grocery store and other things that remove you from active family life, there’s a pretty good chance you spend more time with your coworkers than you do with your actual blood relations.

It has been pretty amazing to go two decades along with the same group of people. Together, we’ve shared births, deaths, marriages, divorces. We’ve sympathized and supported each other over the sorrows and giggled over the joys. The current thrill for all of us is that one of us has a grandbaby on the way.

Coworkers drive each other around when cars are in the shop, pass on to each other clothes and shoes and pocketbooks we don’t use anymore, and bring food to share.

For most of my years at the Bulletin, when we were on Broad Street, we had a funny distinction between the upstairs and the downstairs.

The newsroom, my arena, was upstairs. We were all a bunch of haphazard nerds who worked odd hours and were interested in weird things.

The advertising, circulation, classifieds and business departments were downstairs. Their area was cheery and fresh and modern. Our area upstairs was messy and plain, buried under decades worth of papers and dust.

The downstairs people threw each other great birthday parties with homemade food and fancy decorations. Upstairs, every Wednesday when our paychecks came out we’d all head to the bank, then go out to lunch. Our paychecks were so modest that the $6 for the lunch special took a measurable bite out of them. We also often went out together, or entertained each other at home, on the weekends.

Just like any family, though, we’ve had the drunk uncles and the spoiled obnoxious cousins who ruin any Thanksgiving dinner.

We once had some bad apples in the newsroom who were so awful that I dreaded going to work every day and then I couldn’t wait until it was time to leave.

During that bad year or two upstairs, the folks downstairs took pity on me. First, they invited me to their secret Christmas dinner at a restaurant. Then whenever they’d have a birthday party for one of them, they made sure to include me. While the atmosphere upstairs was bad, the downstairs folks gave me a sanctuary, making me feel welcome and appreciated.

Eventually those bad apples moved on and once again the newsroom became filled with responsible, likeable, pleasant professionals.

But by then I had done the crossover to being as much a part of the downstairs crew as the upstairs, and my life was all the richer for it. Now all departments are on the same floor in our Church Street building, and the division is no more.

Modern times and the internet have brought to us some co-workers we’ve never met but rather have only interacted with over the computer and by phone. This pen pal-style relationship evolves into a different kind of friendship but also a valued one.

So at this column I take opportunity to tell my co-workers, past and present, whose desks are next to mine and those far away, how much I appreciate them, and how dearly I will miss them. I will still drop in to the office to visit them now and then.

And you, too, dear reader: This is my final column, and I thank you from the bottom of my heart for the 18 years of knowing you, writing about you and writing for you, which has enriched my life.

Thank you, reader, for being a critic when I needed one, a support when I yearned for one, a source of laughter because cheer makes the world go around, and, above all, a friend.