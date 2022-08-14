Kozelsky: 'They' can sure be rude

The Stroller meant to simply take a poll about common language usage, but it ended up shedding light on rudeness instead.

Here is the question the Stroller (writer of the page 2 newspaper column of the same name) gave me to post on Facebook:

“When referring to another (one) person, do you use the old-fashioned ‘he’ or ‘she,’ or the newly-taking-ground ‘they’? Optional: Why/why not?”

It was meant in general cases, such as “The suspect drove his or her car at a high rate of speed down Spruce Street;” or, “The suspect drove their car … “

More and more, people are using “they” instead of “he” or “she” – and I’m talking across-the-board usage, nothing to do with stances on gender.

It comes up all the time when I proofread stories for the Bulletin. I’ve noticed a pattern: The young reporter writes “they” and “their” in most instances that I would use “he” or “he or she” and “his” or “his or hers,” as in, “Each student wore on their shirt a sticker listing their school bus number.” I changed it to “Each student wore on his shirt a sticker listing his school bus number” but wondered if I should change “his shirt” to “his or her shirt” and ended up just making a big ole’ mess of words of it all.

Even Bill Wyatt, who’s been in the news business for 45 years, often uses “they” in his articles where “he” or “he or she” would be grammatically correct. When I proofread his stories, I change it to the grammatically correct style: From “Any person interested in applying should submit their name by Aug. 15” to “… should submit his or her name by Aug. 15.”

I’ve been hearing people use “they” to mean “he” or “she” for most if not all of my life, and more and more as the years have gone by. Meanwhile, I’ve only been aware of “they” becoming a preferred pronoun of choice for some people to replace “he” or “she” because of gender-identity reasons for the past – what, maybe 10 years at tops, but really only 4 or 5 years when people really have been making a big thing over it?

So, NOT thinking about the implications of what the question was in terms of gender identity, I posted that innocent question to Facebook.

Immediately after I posted it, someone responded with a derogatory comment about gender identity. I added the following to the post: “Note: This is a friendly poll; derogatory or cruel or disrespectful answers will be deleted, because this topic seems to bring out the worse in a minority of people.”

After the next two comments came in, I realized I had to add “any cursing or abbreviations for curse words” to the list of what gets a comment deleted.

About a third of the responses were direct answers to the question, many with polite explanations of their feelings on gender identity; another third were somewhat adversarial; and another third I just deleted right away because they were downright ugly.

As if in paying homage to stereotypes, the responses neatly divided into age categories. Young adults – around mid-30’s on down – almost all responded that they use “they” as the default for “he” and “she.” Folks past their 30’s consistently said they used “he/she”, with only four saying they’ll use “they” if requested – and two of them explained they did so because having a gender-fluid son or daughter opened their eyes.

People who said they stuck with “he/she” wrote things such as: “Nowadays you can’t tell which some people are”; “How stupid can someone be – the answer is right between the legs” and “I refuse to be woke.” (And those were the mild, non-cussing comments.)

Lest we think the old folks (because, frankly, this topic truly does divide neatly by age) have a monopoly on rudeness, trust me, the young folks are giving them (OK, us) a run for their money. They were quick to let me know the proper way a person should be using “they/their,” even down to how they said I should have asked the question. The millennials and Generation Z are woke and aim to drag us oldsters kicking and screaming into their world, throwing around terms such as “non-binary option,” “gender nonconforming,” “gender fluidity,” “misgender someone,” “gender is not binary,” “Latinx or Latine” (Huh? Since when were we talking about ethnicity?), “assigned gender is meaningless,” “reclamation of ‘queer’” and on and on.

Um – What? I was just wanting to know if I should write that a person interested in applying for the recently vacated school board seat should submit his or her name by Aug. 15 – or that they should?

Out of those that were not viciously rude:

31 people answered that they use he or she

18 replied in an argumentative or defensive way they use he or she complaining about gender, or God judging, or whether or not the apple has a stem (yep, even that)

Nine — eight politely, and one with a cruel dig — replied that they start out with “he” or “she” but switch to “they” if asked or if they can’t tell someone’s gender

Thirteen replied that they are happy to use “they” if that’s what someone prefers

Seven said that “they” is their default pronoun.

Of all those answers listed above, all of them except four gave an explanation having to do with people’s gender identity (which the question was NOT) about. Only four answered the actual question – strictly about pronoun use, without connection to gender identity.

An equal number – four – just were arguing about gender without even answering the question.

My favorite answer was one who answered the question without probably realizing she was answering the question – and her true, unconscious answer was the exact opposite of what her stated answer was probably meaning to imply.

“I use their name or will say ‘this person’ or ‘that person,’” she wrote.

You see that?

She replied, “I use their name” in the singular instead of “I use his or her name.”

So, while probably meaning to be anti-”they” in its gender-identity sense, she actually was using it in the sense the Stroller’s question was about to begin with: strictly grammatical – the natural evolution of language.