Trigger warning: Someone’s gonna get mad at this.

Appropriate grasp on reality: Someone’s always mad about something anyway.

More and more, people are expecting anything they encounter to be labeled with a trigger warning.

Turn on a TV show, and you’ll get all sorts of content warnings: Substances, violence, sex, smoking, language, insecurities, self-harm, eating disorders, rape, incest, insults, PMS, jealousy, overeating, hurt feelings, body image issues, whatever. If after all those warnings you still brace yourself and watch it anyway, you may find that none of that stuff even applies — some show makers just seem to play it safe by listing out everything (or maybe found a useful way to drum up more audience). Some shows have all sorts of bad stuff but no or minimal warnings.

When we listen to podcasts or radio shows, the host will warn us: If we have a problem with such-and-such, we may not want to listen, because the topic comes up.

Students at Cornell University wanted their professors to be forced to list trigger warnings. Their undergraduate assembly wrote a resolution urging instructors to provide trigger warnings on their class syllabuses to give students notice of any “traumatic content” that might come up.

Well guess what. It only took university President Martha E. Pollack, who’s usually much slower in responding to matters, a week to veto it.

Thank God she did. University professors need to be able to teach without being held hostage to whatever students may say could hurt their feelings or trigger their emotions.

After all, people go to university to learn how to survive and thrive in the real world, not hide away in a happy, fuzzy cocoon.

I do not dispute that hearing or seeing certain things can immediately shock people back into a bad mindset or emotional state. Certainly that happens.

It doesn’t help anyone to let a person go through life thinking everyone — teacher, preacher, professor, employer, entertainer, etc. — is responsible for protecting them from what scares them personally. That’s not how life works.

Life if full of dangers and unpleasantries, and we have to learn how to navigate it.

There are crimes, sexism, prejudices, cruelty and abuse around every corner. Will a rapist or crook or abuser or disease or natural disaster give a trigger warning, and if you say you can’t handle it, he’ll apologize and walk away politely?

I didn’t go to college to be coddled. I went to college to expand, and learn, and realize. I want the same of my daughter. I want her to be a little toughie who realizes life is difficult, and she’s got to take care of herself, not hide away sniffling over hurt feelings.

Seeing how characters and real people handle adversity can only help. Realizing that others suffer through horrors has the benefit of showing us we are not alone in our suffering, which is an important part of overcoming adversity.

What is ironic is that our society has totally split into two ways: the way we claim to be (as illustrated by trigger warnings) — all delicate not accepting of sexism or racism or cruelty or hurt feelings — and the reality of it — pornography and utterly unrealistic body images are at a level and pervasiveness never before imagined; mass shootings are the norm; disgusting and depraved violence is at the core of popular movies and video games.

I say we stop all this trigger warning nonsense and face up honestly to what our society is today: a dog-eat-dog world where you have to fight to survive — physically, mentally and/or morally. Stop using trigger warnings to pretend that can be avoided.

