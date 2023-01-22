Kozelsky: Unbreakable - Trying out Martinsville's famous product

Martinsville is the window film capital of the world — it produces a third of it.

So we of all people should have our windows protected in all the ways window film does — heat insulation, security, keeping the sun from fading our rugs, etc.

Have you done it? Or am I one of the first?

I watched videos how to apply it: A cheerful woman sprayed onto the window and onto the film water with a couple drops of baby shampoo mixed in. Then she’d hold the film up to the glass, pull a squeegee across it to make it stick in place, and use a long straight edge as a guide to trim it with a knife blade to fit.

I learned that you could buy window film in various degrees of thickness. The thicker ones provided more protection but are harder to fit because they don’t bend as easily in the corners and edges when you apply them.

After I placed my order, I was chatting with a policeman friend about it. He was impressed I was taking home security seriously.

“How thick did you get it? One mil, two mil?”

“Eight,” I said.

“Oooh,” he replied. “No thief is getting in there. He’ll give up and move on.”

I applied the window film after work, at night. First I got all the glass and the wood trim around it perfectly clean (or so I thought).

Then I cut each piece of film to size, sprayed the window and the film and used a knife to cut it straight against all the wood trim sides and corners. I ran a squeegee across it all to press it down.

When it was dark, the film looked great and I was proud of myself.

In the morning, it was all streaked and splotchy. My windows looked like haunted house windows that hadn’t been cleaned in years. I was devastated. I’d take all the film off, but that meant giving up on the secure feeling I had gotten used to, and facing new fears about people breaking in that never had crossed my mind before.

However, eventually the splotchiness cleared up a bit. I reread the directions, and they warned that it would take a few days for the “air bubbles” to go away.

To my delight and relief, they did. The windows are as clear and clean as if there was nothing there at all.

With one exception.

Some of them have several pieces of debris, surrounded by tiny circular air pockets, stuck in them. Those mostly were on the first windows I covered, before I caught on to it happening.

Since the pieces of film before cutting to fit were a couple of inches larger than the glass, they also picked up debris from areas a little further out that I had not cleaned as well — tiny pieces that you can’t see with the naked eye, until they are trapped forever between the glass and the film.

However, overall I’m pleased, and I feel a whole lot safer in this old house with all these large windows.

A 25- by 30-inch window pane in the dining room already needed replacing because it was cracked. I let that be a test piece. I applied the film to it. The next day, I tried to break the glass out with a hammer.

I banged, and the crack ran all the way across the glass. I banged and banged some more, and the glass filled with shatter cracks, but it didn’t go anywhere.

I hammered harder and harder, finally convinced my windows were crook-proof, but now frustrated because I needed to get the glass out and couldn’t.

And I was banging from the easy part—inside; the putty outside had been removed, and it was just glazier’s points holding the glass in. It would be much harder for anyone to bang the reinforced glass inwards, since the panes are nestled into the wood trim.

This, however, was one attempt at doing something I didn’t mind finding difficult.