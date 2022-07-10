Kozelsky: VBS brings kids to church

It’s that time of year again of ring butter cookies, fruit punch, glued-on designs and Bible bingo.

That’s it from the kid’s perspective. If you’re an adult, it’s time for baking cookies, handing out juice, sorting out stacks of craft materials and dressing in Bible characters.

It’s vacation Bible school — VBS — time.

VBS is a special time for children. It’s a break in what — often unexpectedly and surprisingly, for the kids — ends up being a long, dull stretch of time of nothing happening. It gets them out of the house or day care for a few hours each day into churches with friends old and new for delights such as crafts, snacks and lessons.

As they are enjoying themselves they learn stories from the Bible, Bible verses and general religious theory. Many children who come for the fun discover Jesus and God for the first time.

Another, newer tradition of church outreach has taken a big hold on our area, and that’s Back2School. Formed by The Community Fellowship Pastor Michael Harrison 16 years ago, the program provides thousands of local children each year with new shoes and backpacks full of school supplies. The kids and their families register at churches for that this week, then will go pick up their supplies in August.

Sixteen churches are participating in Back2School this year, eight of them locally: The Community Fellowship at 2674 Virginia Ave, Mt. Vernon Baptist Church at 7174 Mountain Valley Road, Fairway Baptist Church at 9427 Fairystone Park Hwy, Uptown Ministry Center at 145 E Main St., Kearfott Memorial Baptist Church at 1403 Rivermont Heights, First Baptist Ridgeway at 15 Church St., Hillcrest Baptist Church at 18075 AL Philpott Hwy and Stanleytown Amazing Grace Baptist Church at 755 Fairystone Park Hwy.

The first registration session was Saturday, and the next will be from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 19.

The host churches give their own special twists to Back2School, offering extras in the form of food, stories, entertainment and even haircuts.

VBS and now also Back2School teach children and teenagers to look forward to church and gets them accustomed to the idea that church is a place to feel secure and optimistic. They get to know Christians as comfortable, supportive, friendly and accepting people.

Vacation Bible school is a superb outreach to children, to the future adults who will run our society. Kudos to everyone who spends months planning, then weeks decorating the churches and preparing crafts, lessons and snacks, and then their week of hosting it.

Years ago, each church did its VBS its own way. Now, it seems the companies have hijacked VBS, creating a generation of children that expect VBS to have flashy themes and entirely matching decorations, lesson plans and music — and all very expensive.

Yet behind all the packed themes represented by silly cartoon characters and canned music are the dedicated men and women of churches who are giving their time and talent to welcome the children and teenagers of the community to church.

We have a grand beginning. Now let’s hope that, as those kids grow up, they continue to experience the same good feelings of church and of Christians as we promise them when they are young.