Kozelsky: Waiting for home

Chills overtook me and my mama-heart pounded as I tried to make out what my daughter was saying in shrill sounds that could either be screams or laughter.

I was at the office, and the only words I could make out between loud, wild barking were “bull dog” and “I got him out” and “won’t leave.”

I had a vague idea of what a bull dog was but my daughter might not know and to my imagination there was a monster outside the door.

“DO NOT OPEN THE DOOR,” I said, and raced home.

I love dogs. As a child I always thought I’d either work for a newspaper or be a veterinarian, and I worked in a veterinary hospital while I was taking communications classes in college.

I’ve always had dogs—the ones who were the most disadvantaged and no one else wanted, who took dedication, consistency and kindness to be able to live stable lives inside a home.

However, older is wiser, and in recent years I also have been aware of how vicious dog attacks can be, and my daughter was on the other side of the door from the unknown.

When I arrived, my worst fears were realized.

This was a frightening creature. I’d never seen anything like it. It’s strange, squished-in face had a menacing look, bottom teeth showing like a challenge.

Its strong, barrel-shaped body bulging with muscles looked forceful and foreboding.

It was on the side porch. I called my daughter to barricade our dog in the other part of the house and quickly unlock the front door for me, then close herself in the dining room in case the strange creature got in past me.

As I rushed from the car to the house the frightening intruder caught sight of me and bustled toward me. I shut the door behind me in the nick of time.

Fast-forward over the next few hours: I took pictures of the dog and posted them on social media, where they were shared widely.

With the pepper spray in my pocket just in case, I offered the dog food, but he ignored the kibble. Terror struck me as the dog faced me, then stood up leaning on me, his powerful paws on my thigh.

That’s when I realized two things that calmed me just a little: This was a short dog, despite his massive appearance. And his mouth was tiny. It didn’t look like it could even get around the dog food kibble, let alone me.

A short while later the dog barked at the chickens, but he didn’t bother walking the 15 feet over to where they were. Maybe this would be OK after all.

On the “found dog” social media posts people told me how to take care of a bulldog, and I followed each piece of advice: They are emotionally fragile and prone to stress, so we cuddle him a lot. Give him a stuffed animal to calm him; he keeps the teddy bear my daughter gave him close. These dogs are prone to allergies, so we give him higher quality canned dog food.

The dog is fine now, and so are we. He confidently walks around our home as if he owned the place, and he often goes lay down on the cushion in the crate with his teddy bear, sighing and grunting, perhaps thinking of his real family and when they will come claim him and take him home.

