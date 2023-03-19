Daylight Saving Time always seems to make getting up on time in the mornings a challenge.

This year, though, I was surprised to discover that hasn’t been a problem at all.

After a few days of patting myself on the back for getting up on time each morning despite the tricks played by the clock, I realized it’s not due to any better discipline on my part but rather a change over the past year in the cats’ feeding routine.

Kibble is always in the cat-food dish, and I’ve generally randomly given the cats canned food at any ole’ time. Over the past year, though, we’ve developed the routine of cracking open that can first thing in the morning.

That means I wake up with Mister Purrs-A-Lot laying on top of me and Blondie sitting beside me, staring at me.

When they realize I’ve awoken, Mister resettles himself on top of some other part of me, and Blondie pokes at my face with her face until I pull the sheet up over myself.

As soon as I rustle up, both dash ahead to the door. Blondie rushes downstairs. The more cautious Mister goes more slowly, turning around to make sure I’m following behind, never getting too far ahead and always ready to rush back if I’m not really on my way.

Sprinkles and Lovely are downstairs. As soon as Sprinkles sees me, she rushes between me and the kitchen and keeps twirling around mowing loudly. I can get out the dishes and food, but nothing else can happen until the dog is outside.

Lovely acts oblivious. If she’s paying attention and realizes something is happening around her, she’ll languidly get up and make her way to the litter box.

That first crack of the can opener to tin gets Mister and Sprinkles really moving. Blondie hangs back.

The meows chorus loud and strong—not between the the cats, but just from Sprinkles and the parrot who mimics her.

Lovely’s dish is set aside to get a scoop of L-Lysine powder mixed into it as recommended by the veterinarian.

Before I set the food dishes down, I have to get Sprinkles out of the way. Her dish is set down in the bathroom. She rushes past my feet and is at the plate in the flash. Quick! Close the door.

Lovely wanders about, not quite paying attention. I put her dish in its special place and try to catch her eye. Mister goes straight to his, and Blondie makes sure he and Sprinkles are out of the way before she gingerly tiptoes toward hers.

Though they are wild for the pâté, heaven forbid I accidentally get the shreds or bits. They just look at me in disappointment before they gingerly lick at only the gravy.

When my daughter comes down, she tries to slip into the bathroom without letting Sprinkles out. If she fails at that mission, Sprinkles shoots out like a cannon. She walks up to the first cat innocently enjoying the treat, lifts a paw to smack that cat across the face, then finishes the dish.

Sprinkles works efficiently. She wolfs down the first stolen meal, then goes over to the next cat. If the cat doesn’t cower away, “smack” goes the soft white furry forearm, and whatever’s left on the next plate is inhaled.

Meanwhile, Lovely in her hideaway spot eats some food, then gazes off into space. One of us goes over to remind her to finish the job.

When all the dishes are empty, the coast is clear, and the dog is let back in. She goes from plate to plate in the apparent hopes there will be a tiny little minuscule remnant remaining.

With all that excitement happening before we are even out of pajamas, Daylight Saving Time doesn’t stand a chance in holding us back.