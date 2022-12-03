Kozelsky: We didn't even last 2 hours

My daughter and I accidentally broke our boastworthy record of never having been Black Friday shopping.

The experience did nothing but reinforce our pledge to avoid it like the plague from here on out.

We were driving far from home that Friday. The drive was long enough that Thanksgiving had rather slipped our mind and instead we were on automatic pilot, in traveling mode, its own little world.

Suddenly I became aware that we were close that fabulous outlet mall that we love but have only come across in Alabama, Georgia and North Carolina.

I got my naive heart so set on it that when we pulled off the highway and on the road to it and saw a crawling sea of traffic, we decided to give it a shot anyway.

Then we turned a corner and saw metallic waves of parked cars as far as the eye could see.

“Whoa,” she said.

“Ugh,” I said.

But we love that place and have very few chances to go there.

“Set your timer,” I told her. “Guaranteed, one of us is going to have a breakdown. We’ll see how long we last, and as soon as one of us loses it, we up and leave.”

We took our chances at the first mall parking lot. The long line of entering cars snaked at a snail’s pace. When we made a turn toward the first rows of spots, I stopped for a family with a baby carriage to cross. A pregnant lady cheerfully smiled and waved at me.

I waved back.

She waved again, and then a third time. Suddenly it hit me: She was waving me toward their parking spot, which was right at the entrance.

Wow!

Thus it was our excursion began with the bounce of cheerfulness based on the kindness of strangers.

That mall was teeming with an insane and overwhelming crowd. Many of the stores had lines of dozens of shoppers waiting just to get in.

We made it to a shoe store, where the line at the register was at least 25 people long. I went immediately to the spot at the end and told my girl, “Just get what you need. I’ll be in the line.”

“That’s cheating,” she said.

“That’s efficiency,” I replied.

“It’s cheating and not fair to everyone else.”

I raised a girl with integrity and she does not budge in her resolve of fairness, even when I wish she would.

We were lucky that we weren’t interested in those stores with long lines. We just hit some basic teenager stores for her, middle-aged-lady stores for me.

“It should be a rule that in every store there is a bench for the people who aren’t shopping there can sit on,” she said.

Luckily, in one of her stores, I sunk into a bench in the dressing room to wait for her.

The woman in the next stall was quite loud, and a few minutes later she came out — wearing green Christmas pajamas, dragging behind her an embarrassed looking 12-year-old boy dressed exactly the same.

Poor kid.

She kicked up a fuss with the salesgirl, and then shouted, “I hate Black Friday shopping!”

She blocked the exit from the dressing rooms. My daughter was still inside. We were trapped.

Then the weird woman hauled her son back into the stall just before my daughter emerged from her stall. I grabbed my daughter and hustled her out of there.

My feet were hurting already by then. Shortly after, I told my daughter to check her timer.

“One hour and 43 minutes,” she said.

“That’s all I can do,” I said. “I’ve cracked.”

“I’ve had enough, too,” she said.

Arm in arm, we left that place with a grand total of two new pairs of pants, three shirts, a sweater and a set of pajamas, and sore feet, and headaches, and renewed pledges never to go Black Friday shopping again.