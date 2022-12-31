Kozelsky: What's worth fighting for

Things in airport security lines can get serious fast — and over something as trivial as a tube of toothpaste.

After my daughter and I went through the metal detector, an angry man stood between us and conveyor belt with the bins that hold our shoes and bags.

As security agents urged us to keep on moving, I slowed us down, and got between my daughter and the irate man.

One guard left the security area, toothpaste in his hand. Two female guards remained across the end of the conveyor belt from the man.

“It’s just 3.1 ounces!” he wailed. “Your rules say 3.4 ounces! It’s less!”

The guards told him procedure had been followed. In a rising voice, he said it had not, and his rights had been violated.

Meanwhile, one of the women motioned me over to stand next to the irate man. They had seen something in the X-ray of my bag and were going to open my bag to look at it.

My heart raced with two worries rushing simultaneously through my mind: Don’t make me stand next to the crazed man! Don’t take away my foundation!

That Estee Lauder foundation I’ve been using for decades had gone up to over $40 recently. I had only just opened that bottle and didn’t want to waste another $40 if it were confiscated and I had to buy a new one.

Like a sheep dog guarding the lambs from the wolf, I herded my daughter away from the nutcase until she got her shoes and bags and had moved well out of his reach, and then I took my position in front of the security guard who held my bag.

Meanwhile, the man changed tactics. In a milder voice, he said, “I am sure that it is a long work day for you people and that man was probably just tired and overworked. He probably just made an honest mistake. Let someone else check my toothpaste.”

“He is a professional very good at his job, which he takes seriously,” the woman assured him. “Rules are rules.”

Meanwhile, I puzzled over the strange bottle shape the X-ray showed to be in my bag. Whatever it was, thank goodness it wasn’t the Estee Lauder.

Then I remembered: “It’s instant hot chocolate,” I said. “We got it as a gift. It’s in a glass bottle.”

It also was embarrassingly wrapped. I hadn’t wanted it to break and get all over my stuff.

To be helpful, I said, “It’s wrapped up inside one of the legs of long johns.”

She unrolled a shirt and a kitty-cat mug slipped out.

“No, that’s not it,” I said. “It’s in” — and I caught myself, for a more dignified way to refer to long johns — ‘’base layer winter-wear pants.”

“I know what this is all about!” the man beside me was screaming by now. If he hadn’t been running his mouth, he would have looked like a decent young man. Looks can be deceiving.

“I do my research! I’ve seen those videos on YouTube! You keep all this stuff then sell it!”

As the decorative glass bottle with cocoa powder slipped out the pant leg, I told the lady, “It’s just cocoa power. We don’t need it. I’m sorry about the trouble. I wasn’t thinking when I packed it in that bag.”

The man held his hands up. “This isn’t worth getting arrested for,” he said. “Keep that toothpaste.”

Instead of confiscating my cocoa, the woman went through a complicated process that including swiping some little slips across the jar and putting them in a machine. Then she put stickers on the jar and put it back in the carry-on bag.

My daughter and I would have to stop to set down our bags and re-wrap the cocoa bottle and kitty-cat mug.

We made sure to see which direction that crazy toothpaste man was going, and we headed the other way before we stopped.