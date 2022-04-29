Kozelsky: When women are afraid to go home

I once knew a lady who was afraid to go home.

There was no telling what she’d face: either a cheerful man who would help her cook dinner, then be fun to sit around and talk with -- or an angry, red-faced creature with veins popping out on his forehead, and his hands twitching, and any little thing would set him off to yelling.

Sometimes during his yelling he’d stop and apologize. “It’s not your fault,” he’d say. “I had a rough day at work.”

Other times he would blame her: “You know I can’t stand it when you let the recycling pile up / let the gas run low in your car / talk with another man. You make me do it.”

That third scenario would happen when he caught wind one way or another that a man had had business with her department at work. She was not allowed to talk with other men, which was a bit tricky since they make up half the population, including half the clients at her company.

And she needed her job – not just financially, but also because her 8 hours at work were, most times, her happiest moments and the only times of peace in her day.

He expected a moment-by-moment rundown of how she spent her time. He usually called her at work to check up on her – on the office phone, to confirm that she was there. He broke into her email and social media accounts every now and then to see what he could accuse her of.

After hours of yelling at her at night, he’d hold her on the bed choking her, making her swear that she would love him forever. The beginning hours were terrifying, and as the night turned into morning it would just turn into boring for her, as he would end up crying, cuddled in her arms, and she’d have to rub his head and promise him that she would never leave him, secretly hoping he’d hurry up and fall asleep so that she could get a little sleep herself before the alarm clock rang in the morning.

They were considered to be the perfect couple. No one had any idea of what went on behind their closed doors, and she had nowhere to go for help.

That lady finally got away. In the following years, the hardships of paying for and taking care of a small, shabby house alone on a low income have been a breeze compared with the nightmare of living on edge all the time, and being yelled at and choked many of the times, in a big, fancy house in a desirable neighborhood.

She’s one of many women who have talked with me about their situations. I have helped some of the wives of men who are well respected in the community finally leave husbands who yell, choke, insult, hit, twist arms and wave around guns.

When you leave a man like that, the strong fear of him that pervaded all your time in his house persists for years. A protective order does not eliminate that fear, but it goes a long toward taming it somewhat. If the person named in the protective order comes anywhere near you – at work, home, your kid’s school or even the grocery store – you could call 911, and he’d be arrested.

Often, a man who does not respect a woman does respect the law.

One lady left a cruel husband but returned after he promised to be better. He was -- for about six months. When she realized there was no hope, she gradually filled up my living and dining room with thrift-shop furniture and boxes of her belongings little by little, over a year’s time – her husband never noticed – so when she finally left him, it was just with the clothes on her back and her pocketbook over her shoulder, like it was any other day, straight into the apartment she had rented. That leaving stuck.

For another lady, I drove a huge moving truck full of her furniture because she was afraid to drive that truck. I was scared to drive that truck, too! I didn’t have any more experience in truck-driving than she did, but she had all sorts of other stresses on her at the time, which can be paralyzing. I had someone who needed help, which really powers you up, doesn't it?

If this column doesn’t make any sense to you, or seems overdramatic, then you are fortunate. You haven’t experienced the trauma and fear of living with a cruel person.

If this column does ring true, you are not alone. Professionals in law enforcement and the medical field have told me that it’s the case for about half the couples out there.

Men also probably can tell terrible stories of nightmares women put them through. If I were familiar with their stories, I would share those too; simply, by being a woman who interacts with other women, I only know the woman’s perspective.

We probably all know some women who are afraid to go home.

We just don’t usually know which ones they are, because it is usually a painful secret.

When women chose to take the steps they need to take to get out of those situations, it is not our business to criticize them. We do not know what goes on behind closed doors.

We have only two choices: give them a hand as they attempt to make their own way in life, or give them privacy and respect to do it on their own.

