Kozelsky: Working through the mysteries of a fancy new phone

The company replaced my phone with an iPhone 12, practically the newest in technology and heralded as quite a wonder.

However, now I’m sorry I ever complained about my old one. The old one had a button at the bottom you could push to make things go away and clear your screen. The new one doesn’t have that. Instead, you have to keep swiping here and there on the screen, and perhaps utter a magic spell, to make the app you’re using to away so you can do something else.

Sometimes that works, and sometimes it doesn’t, and I can’t get the phone off funny cat videos on YouTube to be able to do the things the company sent me the phone to do, such as check Bulletin emails or call someone.

However, I have an IT expert who takes care of any technology problems I have, so I wasn’t too worried: my child.

In fact, it was she who taught me how to use my first smartphone, back when she was in kindergarten.

But I was at work when I was first trying out my new phone, without my 12-year-old guide there to help me. So I did the next best thing: looked up on the internet how to use it.

What I found were articles explaining how great the iPhone was, referring to technological points that I didn’t even understand or, frankly, care about.

My old phone did all I needed: Email, videos, photos, notes, phone calls and occasional funny cat videos on YouTube – and I could turn things off when I was done with them.

There was only one problem with the old phone, and that was it was hard to hear. The volume had not been working well for quite some time.

I actually got around that problem at Christmas, again, thanks to my child. On her Christmas list was a request for a tiny speaker that activates over Bluetooth that would let her listen to the music on her phone loud. I had never heard of those before. I bought one of those little speakers for her and one for me, and suddenly I was able to hear my podcasts properly.

However, had I known I’d be choosing being able to hear or being able to push a button to turn things on and off, I would have stuck with the button.

Unfortunately, I have no one but myself to blame. To prepare for power outages which happen so often in winter, I had put in an IT request to have a hotspot added to my phone. That is where your phone can send out an internet signal to your computer. It would allow me to keep working on the Bulletin if we were snowed and iced in at home, unable to get out, and without electricity to run our household internet modem.

Getting a hotspot – and before that big snow we were expecting Thursday (which never came) – was urgent, I put on my IT request. While I was at it, I wrote, here’s an optional request: a new phone, because the volume doesn’t work well on my old phone, but I can get around that, I clarified. It’s not that big a deal.

Three days later, this fancy new phone arrived.

One thing I realized when reading articles on the internet about my new phone was that it cannot be opened with a fingerprint anymore, like my old phone was.

That feature was great. You just picked up your phone, and with your finger over the button that this new phone doesn’t have, it turned on.

With this phone, you get slowed down by having to type in the password every time.

I did learn that this new phone can be turned on with face recognition instead of the fingerprint. I knew this technology existed, but it seems very Big Brotherish intrusive to have it in my life.

In fact, that’s the way I felt in the beginning about my old phone, when I learned about using the fingerprint to activate it. Eventually convenience gave way to dubiousness. It’s a slippery slope to perdition.

One thing I did read about this new model phone is that it takes great pictures. Articles about it showed impressive examples.

I tried it out: I focused the camera on my pen holder and snapped a picture.

It turned out beautiful. The pen holder shone out in the middle, striking and fascinating against a slightly blurred background of papers across my desk.

Though I haven’t gotten this far yet, I’m guessing that if this is the kind of phone that can blur out the background, it’s also kind of camera that can blur out the defects on your face, smoothing out your wrinkles and pimples to give you a fresh, young look when you take selfies. Not only have I read about that, but I’ve seen plenty of examples of those pictures on Facebook, where women of all ages suddenly are looking 20 again.

Everything comes full circle.

When I started out taking pictures on my little point-and-shoot Kodak I got for my birthday one year everything was a blur. The pictures of my childhood friends are fuzzy and hard to make out, but we were proud of them.

My pictures became more and more clear and crisp throughout adulthood as cameras I had got better, but now that I am on the other side of middle age, my pictures have become blurry again.

This time, it’s the advance technology of the camera that does that on purpose, when you want it to.

Now if only I could figure out how to turn the camera off to make a phone call.

Holly Kozelsky is the editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at 276-638-8801 ext. 2430 and holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com.

