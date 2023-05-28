Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

One of my columns which has received the most feedback was the one on how doing the laundry never ends.

Hundreds of women, and some men, told me they loved it, because it addressed a major part of life.

Only one person said, “Usually your columns are pretty good, but that one was boring and stupid. Who cares about laundry?”

And that person was the man whose laundry I was doing at the time.

Hmm.

The thing about laundry is that it’s never done. You never have a clean slate, though sometimes you can be tricked into thinking you do.

Have you ever started a load of clothes, then stripped off what you have on to put in the washer and worn a bathrobe instead, just so you really can feel caught up on it?

Getting that last big load in the dryer, or the last group of clothes folded and put away, lulls one into a false sense of accomplishment, because it seems like you’re done — but of course, you never are.

Back the first time I wrote a column about laundry, I found plenty to complain about, but little did I know.

Because then, I had a dryer. Then one day it broke down.

Under normal circumstances a broken down dryer causes a problem: spending the money to fix or replace it.

In this case, though, the broken-down dryer also created a surprisingly wonderful benefit.

Space.

We live in a house that was built before the days of electricity. There is no laundry room in our house.

Evidence and remnants of old foundations in the yard shows there were enough outbuildings back in the old days that the house probably had a laundry building. What the house had when we moved in was a washer-and-dryer stack in the bathroom.

Of course, there had been no bathrooms when our house was built, either, so the bathroom is in what used to be a tiny back porch. There were four porches — couldn’t they have chosen to use a larger porch for the bathroom?

That washer-dryer set was so huge it loomed menacingly over anyone who tried to use the tiny sink. So once the broken dryer was removed, this vast expanse of space was so wonderful that hanging clothes on the line to dry was a small price to pay for the luxury of some room in the bathroom.

That was during the pandemic, when I was working from home. It was a simple matter to take a break from the computer to put clothes on the line from the washer, and again, to take them down when they were dry — or when it was starting to rain.

When I started back to working in the office, though, suddenly my life revolved around the weather report.

I’d hang clothes to dry before going to work in the morning. Ideally, I’d get them off the line after work.

However, if it rained, my clothes would get all wet and we’d be back to square one. Also, I often work until after dark, especially in the winter after the time change. Clothes left on the line at dusk or after get damp and, again, we’re back to square one.

So I took the plunge, and Phil Coleman who works for Shrader’s Precision set up a dryer connection on the other back porch which the house’s earlier owners should have used in the first place as a laundry room.

So now that I’ve been washing and drying from the comforts of inside the house, not to mention ironing and folding, I could still write another column complaining about laundry — but after a couple of years without a dryer, I’m still more grateful than cranky about the topic.

Even though the dryer just buzzed telling me that load I put in before starting this column is done, and I’d better get up quick and fold the clothes before they wrinkle.