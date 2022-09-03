Leonard Hairston's advice to reach 100: "Eat all you can hold, and work hard"

In his century on earth, Leonard Hairston has been part of major events which shaped both the world and Southside Virginia.

The Bassett man, who still lives within walking distance of the log cabin he grew up in, served in the Navy during World War II, and he helped build the Philpott Dam.

Hairston grew up near what is now Willie Craig Road by Blackberry Creek. That homeplace is still in the family.

He was one of 13 children of Bertha Gallant Hairston and James Hairston: Claudia Mae Hairston Preston, Elijah “E.C.” Hairston, Lazarus Hairston and Bertha Hairston Stokes, and the late Lester Hairston, Bessie Hairston Snell, Dollbaby Hairston, who passed away in babyhood, Columbus Hairston, Cornell “Pete” Hairston, Ruby Hairston McGhee, Mildred Hairston Holt and Odell Hairston.

The family milked cows twice a day, had horses and mules to plow the garden and raised two or three hogs every year. “I was a regular old farmer,” he said. They got their water from a spring until they got a well.

He loved to fish and hunt with his father. They hunted squirrels, rabbits and opossums, and trapped muskrats for the fur. “We had night dogs as well as day dogs” for hunting, he said.

“I did a lot of fishing,” he said.

“He’s hard to beat,” said his son Leonard Hairston Jr.

“I’m one of the old fishermen,” Hairston Sr. said. “We caught all kinds of fish when I was coming up.”

He and the former Magdline Morris were married in December 1941, just days after the bombing of Pearl Harbor. They were married for 73 years when she died in 2014.

“Gosh, she was a doll, all I know,” he said. “She was a lovely woman.”

The couple had have five children: Ellis Hairston of Ridgeway; Gary Hairston, Leon Hairston and Leonard Hairston Jr., all of Bassett; and the late Shirleen Reed. They made their home within walking distance of his childhood home – though “it wouldn’t be [considered] walking distance now,” said his son - “we probably walked up there two or three times a week.”

He was drafted into military service in 1943, leaving behind his wife and first baby. “It’s kind of hard for me to leave a family,” he said. “I didn’t like it too well, but I had to do it.”

Hairston Sr. served for 2 years and 8 months and was a steward’s mate and officers’ cook. The officers, who were also called “gold braids,” ate the same food as the others, but “they got the best attention,” he said.

He always was a great cook, his son said.

“I could cook anything,” chuckled Hairston Sr. “An old-fashioned cook, is all I know.” He’d kill a rooster to make chicken and dumplings.

He has done “all kinds of work” throughout his lifetime, he said. He built houses for Dominion Homes, Nationwide Homes and Earl Greene. He worked “a long time” for Bassett Chair Company.

One of his earlier jobs was when he spent 7 years working for the construction of Philpott Dam.

Water spilling from the Smith River used to regularly flood the area – 200 floods between 1899 and 1945, according to visitfranklincountyva.com, and a 1937 flood that overtook Bassett. In 1944, Congress charged the Army Corps of Engineers to construct a dam.

Many communities, the largest of which was Philpott, were lost when the land was converted into the lake. Families who had to leave their farms their included the Jarretts, Ingrams, Turners, Fosters, Clarks, Mullins, Spencers, Bryants, Menefees, Brooks, Stones, Martins, Sheltons, Bowlings, Crawfords, Mizes and Philpotts.

Construction on the 220-foot-high dam began in 1948, and Philpott Lake began to fill with water in 1951. By 1953 both the dam and the powerhouse were built.

“We cleaned up the land” for the dam, Hairston said, including the area around a 30-foot water line for the 2,880-acre lake “for the water to rise and fall.” He did much of that clearing work driving a tractor.

During dam construction, he built the wooden forms into which the concrete was poured. “Most of the time big concrete trucks” were used to fill the forms with cement, he said.

“One or two got killed up there,” he said. “One got blowed up, and one fell off the scaffold” into the wet cement and could not be pulled out.

His wife “was a hard worker,” Hairston said.

She worked at Bassett Mirror for some years, but overall, “I wouldn’t let her work public work. She wasn’t supposed to.”

Hairston, who was “raised up in the church” – Gethsemane Pentecostal – also was in ministry for many years. He was the pastor of St. Thomas Pentecostal Church in Martinsville and then St. Luke Pentecostal Holiness Church in Leatherwood until he retired from it about 20 years ago.

He probably would have continued pastoring for much longer, he said, but the long drive from Bassett to Leatherwood got to be too much.

And his secret to live 100 years?

“Eat all you can hold, and work hard. … Make sure you don’t fail to eat if you work. If you’re working, you’ve got to eat hard.”