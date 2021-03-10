LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The country is left with its own burden of truth

To the editor:

"Burden of truth" is not a legal term. It is "burden of proof." I am not a lawyer and would not ever be, but I can appreciate the practical use of the term "burden of truth."

A burden is something carried of weight. It can be physical or mental. The weight can be an irritation or downright unbearable. Truth is a powerful word that is based on provable facts, reality, honesty and veracity. It is actual information.

The former president knows nothing of the "burden of truth," nor do any of those who invaded our nation’s Capitol. They did not want the truth and could not carry its weight. They believed every lie and the egotism, promises of a virus to disappear and an election that would be stolen from him.

Former President Trump then, with no "burden of proof," declared he had won in a landslide. Those factions that followed his misled "godness" made themselves to be fools and anti-American pseudo-patriots. How sad; how stupid. They, too, knew nothing of the "burden of truth."