Levels of customer service vary the world over

I had another column written and ready to run, but then I read Bill Wyatt’s column on Page 4A, and it brought all sorts of interesting memories to mind.

His column was roughly about workers’ attitudes toward their customers and clients. As I read it, I couldn’t help but to think of workers’ attitudes toward the public in other countries as contrasted with just here in America.

It’s a pretty lofty goal to make generalities based on entire nations, but you know how things go: My limited traveling experiences, combined with what I’ve read about other countries, leave me with just my one little teensy-tiny set of impressions which have stuck with me. That’s all I have to write about, and when you go to other countries your experiences may be very different.

However, my experiences do fall in line with common stereotypes.

They range from being in parts of Europe, where a customer is an unwelcome interruption in the life of a haughty clerk or waiter, to being in Mexico, where your presence in the establishment seems cause for celebration.

And how much of those two extremes come from being recognized as an American versus just being a customer, I wouldn’t have any way of knowing.

Yes, of course an American who looks like I do sticks out in Mexico. I looked markedly different than most other people nearly everywhere I went. In some small villages the tallest person would reach only to my shoulders. An old man in a village once said jovially while looking at me, “In America they must fertilize the women like here we fertilize the corn,” raising his hand up high over his head.

But an American like me can’t hide in most parts of Europe, either. They can pick us out from a mile away: We are fatter, sloppier and noisier. American flounder about in sneakers and T-shirts carrying huge drinks in disposable cups and eating snacks. The styles for women in Poland or France or Czech Republic or Italy are different from each other, but the women for the most part are sleek and lithe and just somehow look either cooler or fancier than we do.

In Paris, whenever my sisters and I could not make ourselves understood in French, we’d switch to English. French people often would just ignore us or walk away from us when we did that, often with looks of haughty exasperation. After a couple of days of that treatment I would switch to Spanish instead of English – and was treated a world of difference better. French people were chatty and friendly in Spanish.

However, even French-Spanish conversation couldn’t overcome poor customer service. One evening we had a long, leisurely dinner, during which the proprietor fawned over us, catering to our every whim.

Then we had the misfortune to order dessert right as the soccer game was starting. We put in our dessert order, he brought it to the kitchen, and then he and a bunch of men watched soccer, cheering and scowling and pounding the floor with their feet and the table with their hands.

Our chocolate mousse and crème brûlée was brought to the table 40 minutes later. When we finished, we waited another 30 or more minutes for our check so we could pay and leave. Nothing. We got up and asked the man. He looked up at us and scowled, then went back to watching his game. We had to wait until a pause in the action.

A little boy I once knew in Mexico now is raising a family in Southern France. The French people treat him well, he said; the people they discriminate against are the Moroccans who come from North Africa. “The Moroccans in France are the Mexicans in America,” he said. “Here in France I am just a regular man.”

That rang true. When my sisters and I were in Avignon, France, we made friends with a charming young Morrocan graduate student, handsome like Aladdin, who seemed enchanted with the youngest sister. He gave us a friendly and cheerful tour of the city during the day. We wanted to go out dancing at night, so he said he’d bring us to the doors of a nightclub, but they wouldn’t let him in because the French don’t like Moroccans.

That seemed rather extreme to us, and we insisted we’d all stick together.

At each of the first three nightclubs we approached, each doorman told us, “It is very crowded. There is only room for three,” pointing at my sisters and me, “but not him.”

It was only the fourth nightclub that would let all of us in, but with a haughty look from the doorman.

However, in some countries it appears foreigners are more welcome than the natives. That certainly was the case in Czech Republic, where our host, a Czech college professor, warned us that we’d get better service in restaurants and shops without him than with him there. And these weren’t even in tourist areas, just regular places.

An example of that was when we went into a restaurant that had about 15 tables. (This aside is too good not to add: It was in the city of Plzeň home of the Pilsner Urquell Brewery. An entire system of underground pipes brings fresh beer from the brewery directly to the restaurants and pubs.) Two tables were filled, one with what looked like a family and the other with what looked like staff. We waited in the doorway for quite a while until one of the waiters stood up, walked over to us slowly and grumpily said, “What do you want? We are full.”

At stores in Europe, when I have been waiting at the cash register, sales clerks who were away from their posts talking to each other, or solitary clerks reading a book (this was before the days everyone was on their phone – it must be worse now) would just glare at me and take their own sweet time to return to their counters.

Workers were more solicitous in some parts of Italy. I had heard that in some shops the customer is not supposed to touch the merchandise but instead ask to be shown it, and I overstepped that boundary in a camping store in Italy. The salesman was super friendly, though, seeming to forgive my gaffe as he brought to me the items I asked to see.

My sisters and I received the royal treatment at one gas station in Milan, where we asked directions. About a dozen attendants, all dashing in black and green uniforms, left whatever they were doing, came to our car, complimented our beauty and wished us to enjoy our time in Italy. Then they went out to stop all traffic on two busy roads and guided us in the right direction. However, we weren’t even customers. We were just young ladies then.

The friendliest of all places I’ve ever been was Mexico, hands down. Mexican culture is all about courtesy and politeness, whether it be interactions between strangers or friends or in a business relationship.

The most exciting place to be in Mexico is the mercados, open air markets, colorful and noisy with stalls bursting with merchandise manned by salespeople who sing out (in Spanish of course, but it means:) “Lady, lady, lady! Wonderful fresh strawberries for you to bring home to your husband and children. Won’t they love them. Come, beauty. Strawberries. Or guavas, bananas, oranges. What pleases you, lady? Come, lady.”

Holly Kozelsky is the editor of the Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com.

