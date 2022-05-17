 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Magna Vista High School performs "Puffs"

Magna Vista High School theater students will present “Puffs” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the school auditorium. The Harry Potter-style play features a wizard boy who attends a magic school.

The cast is:

  • Landon George: Wayne Hopkins
  • Owen Amos: Narrator
  • Taylor Holland: Oliver Rivers
  • MacKenzie Morrison: Megan Jones
  • William Ortega: Cedric/Mr. Voldy
  • Briana Tatum: Ernie Mac & Others
  • Kennedy Coleman: Hanna & Others
  • TiQuise Fitzgerald: J Finch Fletchley & Others
  • Lorelei Edmonds: Susie Bones & Others
  • Danielle Agnew: Sally Perks & Others
  • Lauralee Robinson: Leanne & Other
  • Maeve McCulloch: Harry

The stage manager is Mallory Burton. Petra Balderas is in charge of set and costumes. Damian Lovette and Madison Willard are in charge of set and props. Racheal Jones and Olivia Reeves are in charge of costumes and puppets. Bryan Hird is in charge of sound and Trinity Aldrich is in charge of lighting and design. The theater director is Bryan Dunn.

The show will be performed at Magna Vista High School, is rated PG and will run around 90 minutes in length. Tickets can be purchased for $8 over onthestage.tickets/show/magna-vista-high-school/puffs-83847/tickets.

