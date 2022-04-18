Make them last: Preserve blossoms as keepsakes or decorations

The time of flowers is here, and we can make our efforts in the garden last far beyond their normal bloom time on the plants or in the vase by taking advantage of various methods of preserving blossoms.

Waxing

Waxing blossoms lets them last for weeks, long enough to adorn tables or mantles during special occasions and also to brighten up the house for a spell afterward.

Waxing works with flowers with thick petals, such as camellias. Thin-petaled blossoms are too delicate for the process.

Combine five pounds of wax and 1 ½ pints of mineral oil in an electric wok or fryer; heat it to 138 degrees.

Gather flowers from the garden (or the florist!). Cut the stem near the base of the flower, but leaving enough stem to hold.

Hold the flower only over the hot wax: Push the leaves back with your fingers. They should not touch the wax.

Gently swirl the flower in the hot wax; do not dunk it.

Lift it out and give it three shakes to remove any extra was from between petals. Then flip the flower right side up and let any residual was drip down into the center of the flower.

Carefully place the flower in ice water and let it remain for at least 30 seconds.

Set the flower aside on a towel to dry.

The flowers may be used on tables, floated in bowls of water or even to decorate cakes.

Pressing

Another way to preserve flowers and foliage is by pressing, a simple method that works best with individual leaves, fronds or blossoms that are relatively flat to begin with, such as ferns and pansies.

This method works to have flowers as decorations, such as in scrapbooks or homemade cards, or to preserve blossoms and greenery as keepsakes from special occasions.

To preserve, press them between individual sheets of paper between books which then are weighted down with heavy items on top. Wait a few weeks before checking.

With glycerin

Leaves can be preserved with glycerin (an odorless, colorless liquid made from vegetable or animal fat) to use for making centerpieces or to string together to make attractive garlands.

Combine one cup glycerin with two and a half cups of hot water and mix well. Then stir in half a teaspoon of powdered citric acid.

Go outdoors and cut off small branches with perfect leaves free of blemish. Soak the stems in the solution, then remove and hang to air-dry for several weeks.

Air dry

Sometimes one would like to preserve an entire bouquet – whether it was from a special occasion, or a pretty arrangement of flowers collected from the garden.

You can do that by hanging, upside down, for a few weeks to dry it.

First, separate the bouquet. On each flower, strip the stems of excess leaves.

Then reassemble the bouquet as desired, cutting stems to the desired length but at least 6 inches long. Hold together with a rubber band or string.

Hang upside down in a dark, well ventilated area for three to four weeks.

Once cried, take down and spray with unscented hairspray for protection.

Silica gel

Silica gel (found at craft stores and online) helps preserve the shape of flowers and can be used again and again. Individual blooms such as roses, tulips, Gerbera daisies and chrysanthemums work well with this process, which helps preserve color and structure better than air-drying.

To do it, cover the bottom of a microwave-safe container with about an inch of silica gel, or more for larger blooms. After it has been used for silica gel, do not use it for food.

Place flowers bottom-side up in the gel. Gently pour more gel over the blooms so the petals do not flatten.

Place the container, uncovered, into the microwave. Start the microwave on a low heat setting and let it run for 2 to 5 minutes. Check now and then to see if the flowers are dry yet. Once they are dry, open the microwave and cover the container.

Remove container from microwave and prop open the top slightly to let vent. Let it sit for 24 hours.

Remove the gel from the petals with a soft brush. Mist with an acrylic spray for protection.

Sand

You can dry sturdy blossoms in a fine sand in about two weeks. Pour a half-inch layer of sand into a sturdy box, then lay the flowers over the sand; slowly pour more sand around the flowers, under and over each part, completely covering them.

Remove gently.

Flowers that dry well

Now is the perfect time to plan a garden with flowers that dry well on their own:

Globe thistle: Blue spiky flower balls

Celoisa (cock’s comb): Flame-like bright plumes

Strawflower: Cheerful bursts of petals ringing the center; harvest before the centers are fully open

Baby’s breath: The light and airy classic bouquet filler grows well in gardens

Globe amaranth: White, red, purple or pink ball

Larkspur: Stately flower spikes that air-dry well if hung upside down

Hydrangeas: This area’s summer classic which produces blue blooms in acidic (pH below 6.0) soil and pink blooms in basic (pH above 7.0) soil dries nicely on its own on the shrub

Lavender: The classic purple flower spike with the unique scent

