The Martinsville City Public Schools' Performing Arts Academy's spring production, "Shrek The Musical Jr.", will be presented the first weekend of May.
The production will run at 7 p.m. Friday, May 5, and Saturday, May 6, and at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at the Martinsville High School auditorium, 351 Commonwealth Blvd., Martinsville. Tickets cost $8 in advance (our.show/mcpsshrekjr) and $10 at the door.
The cast is:
- Shrek: Logan Carter
- Princess Fiona: Lilly Rorrer
- Teen Fiona: Bridgette Brent
- Young Fiona: Adelyn Campbell
- Donkey: Caesar Draper
- Lord Farquaad: Max Rorrer
- Dragon: Kaya Gravely
- Captain of the Guards: Jyshir Plunkett
- Pinocchio: Josiah Porter
- Big Bad Wolf: Samson Ray
- Gingy: Ava Grant
- Pig 1: Jeremiah Porter
- Pig 2: Alex Butler
- Pig 3: Nijel Cook
- Mama Ogre: Kamori Dillard
- Papa Ogre: Gavin Luther
- Little Ogre: Zhedrick Capulong
- Storyteller 1: Zoey Hannans
- Storyteller 2: Azriel Carter
- Storyteller 3: Archer Deatherage
- Wicked Witch: Monica Watkins
- Mama Bear: Zion Perkins
- Papa Bear: Azriel Carter
- Baby Bear: Emery Taylor
- Dwarf: Zhedrick Capulong
In the Ensemble are: KeAndrius Beal, Zefrina Capulong, Kassidy Dodson, Jaidence Hairston, Zoe Jones, Aubrey Kirby, Riley Moore, JesMari Morales, Moriah Mose, KaVaughn Muse, De’Coyia Smith and Kaira Womack.
The MCPS Performing Arts Academy production staff are: Erica Becker, music director; Lateisha Fuller, stage manager; Shauna Hines, master builder; Sharon Millner, stage manager; and Karla Scales, director and choreographer.