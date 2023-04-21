The Martinsville City Public Schools' Performing Arts Academy's spring production, "Shrek The Musical Jr.", will be presented the first weekend of May.

The production will run at 7 p.m. Friday, May 5, and Saturday, May 6, and at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at the Martinsville High School auditorium, 351 Commonwealth Blvd., Martinsville. Tickets cost $8 in advance (our.show/mcpsshrekjr) and $10 at the door.

The cast is:

Shrek: Logan Carter

Princess Fiona: Lilly Rorrer

Teen Fiona: Bridgette Brent

Young Fiona: Adelyn Campbell

Donkey: Caesar Draper

Lord Farquaad: Max Rorrer

Dragon: Kaya Gravely

Captain of the Guards: Jyshir Plunkett

Pinocchio: Josiah Porter

Big Bad Wolf: Samson Ray

Gingy: Ava Grant

Pig 1: Jeremiah Porter

Pig 2: Alex Butler

Pig 3: Nijel Cook

Mama Ogre: Kamori Dillard

Papa Ogre: Gavin Luther

Little Ogre: Zhedrick Capulong

Storyteller 1: Zoey Hannans

Storyteller 2: Azriel Carter

Storyteller 3: Archer Deatherage

Wicked Witch: Monica Watkins

Mama Bear: Zion Perkins

Papa Bear: Azriel Carter

Baby Bear: Emery Taylor

Dwarf: Zhedrick Capulong

In the Ensemble are: KeAndrius Beal, Zefrina Capulong, Kassidy Dodson, Jaidence Hairston, Zoe Jones, Aubrey Kirby, Riley Moore, JesMari Morales, Moriah Mose, KaVaughn Muse, De’Coyia Smith and Kaira Womack.

The MCPS Performing Arts Academy production staff are: Erica Becker, music director; Lateisha Fuller, stage manager; Shauna Hines, master builder; Sharon Millner, stage manager; and Karla Scales, director and choreographer.