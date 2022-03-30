MCPS presents "Aladdin Jr." this weekend, with cast of 27

Martinsville City Public Schools presents Disney’s “Aladdin Jr.” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Twenty-seven students are in the cast.
“We started incorporating middle school students into the Martinsville High School Drama Club with the “Disney: Musical Revue in 2018,” wrote Director Shauna Hines by email. “The following year, I was able to build a full staff of a music director (Erica Becker), a choreographer (Karla Scales), and two stage managers (Sharon Millner and Lateisha Fuller). With a full staff, I decided to invite elementary students of 3rd—5th.”
With the addition of younger students, the theater group is now called Martinsville City Public Schools Drama Club. The program might expand to include children down to kindergarten age, she said.
“Overall, the integration of different grade levels has given us a way to grow our program for longevity,” Hines wrote.
“I am incredibly proud to present this timeless Disney Classic this upcoming weekend. The story of Aladdin is such a relatable one with its messages of being oneself, telling the truth, and feeling free to express one’s self.”
Cast:
Aladdin: Jyshir Plunkett
Genie: Logan Carter
Jasmine: Hayden Calfee
Jafar: Eli Simpson
Iago: Samson Ray
Sultan: Nicholas DeJesus
Babkak: Alex Butler
Omar: Mason Rorrer
Kassim: Caesar Draper
Isir: Zoey Hannans
Manal: Zion Perkins
Rajah: Jordan Foster
Prince Abdullah: Nigel Cook
Razoul: Nigel Cook
Ensemble: Keandrius Beal, Bridgette Brent, Tahli Draper, Jaidence Hairston, Honesty Martin, Cameron Moore, KaVaughn Muse, Jeremiah Porter, Josiah Porter, Aurora Rankin, Lilly Rorrer, Veronica Smith, Jovonta Spencer and Arianna Ybarra
Production staff:
Director: Shauna Hines
Music Director: Erica Becker
Stage Managers: Sharon Millner & Lateisha Fuller
Choreographer: Karla Scales
Master Builder: Barry Dillard
Set Designer: Emma Weatherley