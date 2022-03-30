 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MCPS presents "Aladdin Jr." this weekend, with cast of 27

Aladdin cast

A cast of 27 Martinsville City Public Schools students will present “Aladdin Jr.” this weekend at Martinsville High School.

 Holly Kozelsky

Martinsville City Public Schools presents Disney’s “Aladdin Jr.” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Twenty-seven students are in the cast.

“We started incorporating middle school students into the Martinsville High School Drama Club with the “Disney: Musical Revue in 2018,” wrote Director Shauna Hines by email. “The following year, I was able to build a full staff of a music director (Erica Becker), a choreographer (Karla Scales), and two stage managers (Sharon Millner and Lateisha Fuller). With a full staff, I decided to invite elementary students of 3rd—5th.”

With the addition of younger students, the theater group is now called Martinsville City Public Schools Drama Club. The program might expand to include children down to kindergarten age, she said.

“Overall, the integration of different grade levels has given us a way to grow our program for longevity,” Hines wrote.

“I am incredibly proud to present this timeless Disney Classic this upcoming weekend. The story of Aladdin is such a relatable one with its messages of being oneself, telling the truth, and feeling free to express one’s self.”

People are also reading…

Cast:

Aladdin: Jyshir Plunkett

Genie: Logan Carter

Jasmine: Hayden Calfee

Jafar: Eli Simpson

Iago: Samson Ray

Sultan: Nicholas DeJesus

Babkak: Alex Butler

Omar: Mason Rorrer

Kassim: Caesar Draper

Isir: Zoey Hannans

Manal: Zion Perkins

Rajah: Jordan Foster

Prince Abdullah: Nigel Cook

Razoul: Nigel Cook

Ensemble: Keandrius Beal, Bridgette Brent, Tahli Draper, Jaidence Hairston, Honesty Martin, Cameron Moore, KaVaughn Muse, Jeremiah Porter, Josiah Porter, Aurora Rankin, Lilly Rorrer, Veronica Smith, Jovonta Spencer and Arianna Ybarra

Production staff:

Director: Shauna Hines

Music Director: Erica Becker

Stage Managers: Sharon Millner & Lateisha Fuller

Choreographer: Karla Scales

Master Builder: Barry Dillard

Set Designer: Emma Weatherley

