Meadows of Dan Folk Fair slated for Aug. 20

The Meadows of Dan Community Association will host the Annual Meadows of Dan Folk Fair from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, throughout the town of Meadows of Dan.

Crochet items will be for sale at Poppy’s, and local artisans will display their wares at Concord Corner Store.

The Meadows of Dan Baptist Church will have a prayer tent. Across the road at Primitive Coffee the Pickle & Ash food truck will be set up, and Woods Acre Winery will sell wine. The Farmers Market also will participate.

Lunch will be available at Jane’s Cafe, and the Royall family will be making peach butter the old fashioned way. The Poor Farmers Market will have ice cream in its deli and local artisans displaying their crafts.

At the Community Center will be inflatables for children, live music from the Country Boys, and square dancing from the Rock Castle Ramblers. Yoga instructor Karen Maude will lead stretching. Local author Aaron McAlexander speak on “the real Mayberry” at Mayberry Church.

Items available for sale will include local honey, locally crafted wood products, some tye-dye items, Thirty-One, Avon, dahlias, beef and wine from Stanburn Winery. Hulks Helping Hands Rescue, Painter Farms, local authors and Jones Woodworking will be there as well.

A special singing will be held at 4:30 p.m. at Concord Primitive Baptist Church. On Sunday morning, Mayberry Presbyterian Church will host a “Kirkin o’ the Tartans” worship service at 9 a.m.

For more information contact Trinity Goad at 540-230-7943.