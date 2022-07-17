Mei enjoys the good life in Martinsville

After several years with an exciting New York City lifestyle, Julian Mei is enjoying Martinsville for all it has to offer.

Mei, 41, grew up in a big family with lots of cousins. His family lived near Lake Lanier, where he spent lots of time playing in the woods of Forest Park. “I loved growing up in Martinsville,” he said. As small as this community is, he said, it had a “surprisingly ample amount of art opportunities which helped me train when I was younger as an artist.”

One of Mei’s hobbies is painting. He does portraits and pet portraits and uses acrylic paint, oil paint and pen and paper as his preferred media. Another favorite of his is buying older paintings and then adding Star Wars characters and elements into it.

He grew up in a real estate family, with his mother, Mary Rives Brown beginning as a real estate agent and then opening her own firm, Berry-Elliott Realtors, with Doris Berry, which is where Mei now works. His family also owned the Rives Theatre which burned down in 2019.

He graduated from Martinsville High School and then went on to Virginia Commonwealth University where he earned a bachelor’s degree in fine arts. After college, Mei moved to New York, living in Manhattan to experience a new lifestyle.

“I wanted to live in a big city,” he said. “And I loved living there. It’s fabulous — wonderful place, good people, you’re never bored — incredibly rich, dense history.”

While living there, and until almost the moment he moved back home in 2014, he worked at an upscale comedy club, where he did a variety of jobs. “I met some life-long friends working there and celebrities of all types,” he said.

Working with the public at a young age taught him useful skills that he used as he got older, he said. “I think it’s essential for some people to learn, and you learn it really well in the restaurant and entertainment service, is to develop thick skin to other people’s demands,” and it also helps with learning to multi-task.

Mei returned to Martinsville to take care of his father, the late Angelo Mei, who had cancer. Though he contemplated moving back to New York after his father passed in 2015, he ended up staying in Martinsville and starting his real estate career.

“I decided to stay and go into the family real estate business and see if I liked it,” he said. “And it turned out to be the right decision.” Mei has since been successful in his career path and won this year’s Bulletin’s Reader’s Choice Best Realtor Award.

Mei spent his first years back in Martinsville living in an apartment in the Cornerstone before he found the perfect house that caught his eye, an elegant two-story brick house near the center of town. He bought it just before the pandemic and has been fixing it up since.

He refinished the floor, added a new roof, has updated the landscaping and made interior design changes. He said he has been working on the house off and on because “if I don’t sell other peoples’ homes I won’t have one of my own.”

His companions in the house are his two 17-year-old Maine Coon cats, Romy and Ripley, who are frequent muses on his Facebook posts.

“I live on a wonderful street,” he added. There are multiple long-term residents near him as well as some dear friends who live close by. The neighborhood is quiet and peaceful and right around the corner from his office.

This allows him to ride his electric scooter to work and around Martinsville. He was one of the first people in the area to own one and use it around uptown. He said that in the city council meetings to update code ordinances for scooters, he was asked to wait and stop riding until it was approved.

He has to wear a helmet, ride in the street and stay off the sidewalks, but he saves money on gas, sees his friends while he rides around and it’s “so much fun.

In 2018, he was asked to participate in Piedmont Arts’ Dancing for the Arts fundraiser. He and his partner Catherine Privette won first place.

During the isolation period of the pandemic, Mei said, he “got to know” himself again “in a good way.” This involved him reading and writing more than he previously had time for. He did what he called a “20th century research and analysis” project, studying major events of the time period to understand why certain concerning events around the world are happening.

He said he thinks he has figured out what has caused it, but he isn’t yet ready to write it down and share it yet. “It’s in a blender and it’s blending right now, but I haven’t found the right texture and I haven’t figured out how to express it … I know what I want to say but I haven’t figured out precisely how to say it,” he said.