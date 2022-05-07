MHC Historical Society discusses "Justified by Her Children," hosts author

The Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society will commemorate "Justified by Her Children," written by Roy Pollina.

On Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Joyce Staples will lead a discussion of the book in the courtroom of the former Henry County Courthouse.

Staples is a retired English professor of Patrick & Henry Community College and Longwood University and currently serves as the Historical Society's board secretary and chair of Fayette Area Historical Initiative. She is a member of the Martinsville Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and a past president of Piedmont Arts.

The book is available for purchase in the gift shop of the MHC Heritage Center & Museum, 1 East Main St., from 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays.

At 3 p.m. Sunday, May 15, the Historical Society will conduct its annual meeting in the courtroom with Pollina as guest speaker. President John Phillips will provide a brief review of the 2021-2022 year and introduce the 2022-2023 officers and board of directors.

Following the meeting, refreshments will be served, and Pollina will be available for book signings and photographs.

Admission is free for both events. The building is fully handicap accessible.

About the book

In May of 1958, Virginia newspapers were reporting that the congregational leadership of Christ Episcopal Church in Martinsville had declared that their bishop's plan to integrate the summer youth camp "is both illegal and ill-advised" and that they would oppose any "intermingling of the races."

Amid this controversy, a quiet revolution stirred among that congregation's young people, uplifted by their youthful, energetic priest, the Rev. Philip Gresham. When the kids stood with their bishop in favor of an integrated youth camp their opinion was derided as youthful naïveté. Rather than discouraging them, their church leadership's dismissal inspired them to devise a more tangible expression of their position. They would acquire and present a gift, a "peace offering," as a token of their solidarity with their bishop.

"Justified by Her Children" navigates the tradition of racism from the Virginia colonial enslavers to the Massive Resistance of Virginia segregationist of the 1950s. The book's story wends its way through the trial and execution of the African American "Martinsville Seven," past the whispers about the sexual orientation of the young, single priest, and a congregation in conflict over letting its white children eat a box supper with Black children at a church mission event.

John Phillips, Historical Society President, stated in a press release, “We are not always proud of our past but must acknowledge and embrace it to learn from it and not repeat it. Our area is fortunate that Pastor Pollina wrote this book which allows us the opportunity to explore the events further and to grow as a community.”

Pollina graduated from the Episcopal Seminary of the Southwest in Austin, Texas, in 1985. He was ordained that year in the Diocese of Louisiana where he served for 26 years. He retired om 2015 as Rector of Christ Episcopal Church, Martinsville. He is the author of "To Bless a Child." He recently received the 2022 Silver Illumination Book Award for "Justified by Her Children." The purpose of the Illumination Book Awards is to bring award recipients the credibility and publicity they need to further their book marketing and sales success. The awards are designed to “shine a light” on the best new titles written and published with a Christian worldview.

