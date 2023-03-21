The Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society will kick-off Sounds on the Square, the 2023 Uptown First Friday Series, on Friday, April 7, at 7 p.m. on the Plaza of the Historic Henry County Courthouse with The League of Ordinary Gentlemen.

Admission is free. Beginning at 5:30 p.m., Scuffle Hill Brewing Company will serve craft beers, and food will be for sale. Bring a blanket or lawn chair.

The League of Ordinary Gentlemen will play hits from the 1970s, '80s, '90s, 2000s, '10s and today, along with a few originals. The cover band received the Readers’ Choice for Favorite Band Award from the Danville Register & Bee in 2021 and 2022 and a RAVE Award from the Showcase Magazine in 2022.

Sounds on the Square is sponsored by the Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society and its partners, Carter Bank & Trust, Children’s First Pediatrics, Hooker Furnishings, The Lester Group and Sarver Cleaning Services.

The full 2023 Sounds on the Square season also includes:

May 5, Open Mic with Above the Fray

June 2, "Welcome to Summer" with Forrest Taylor

July 7, "Red, White, & Brew" with the Elena Flores Duo

Aug. 4, “Courthouse Karaoke” with BJ’s Karaoke

Sept. 2, “Courthouse Crawling” with Sue Ann Ehmann

Oct. 6, “Harvest Moon Ball” with the Tate Tuck Trio

Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society President John Phillips stated in a press release, “Sounds on the Square revives the historical significance of courthouses serving as places to gather socially. The Historical Society proudly offers this community outreach series free of charge to the public as a means of sharing a local landmark, the Historic Henry County Courthouse, while bringing together friends and neighbors from near and far. The Historic Center & Museum will also be open during the event.”