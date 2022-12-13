 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MHC Historical Society to offer free Christmas music program

The Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society will host “Christmas Music at the Historic Courthouse” at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Historic Henry County Courthouse, 1 East Main St., Martinsville.

Featured musicians will include John Fulcher, Baxter Jennings, Virginia King, Joanne Linscott, Lynn Pritchett, Davis Scott and Briana Tatum.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Center & Museum will be open before and after the performance. It is fully handicap accessible.

The annual event is free, made possible by corporate sponsors Carter Bank & Trust and the Lester Group.

John Phillips, Historical Society president, stated in a press release, “Spend the afternoon in Uptown Martinsville for all of your holiday needs. In between shopping and dining, join the Historical Society to celebrate Christmas through music. Support local – business, talent, and non-profit – in just one stop.”

