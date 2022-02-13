 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MMS sixth-graders send Valentine's Day cards to area nursing homes

While elementary students have the time-honored tradition of bringing valentines to the entire class, Martinsville Middle School sixth-graders celebrated the holiday a different way.

They made Valentine cards for residents and patients in area nursing homes.

“With times being as hard as they are and the limitations due to COVID, the last thing we want is for our elderly to feel as though they aren’t being thought of or loved,” said English teacher and AVID Coordinator Morgan Belton in a press release.

English teacher Ashley Cassidy found the idea on Facebook and knew this was something that needed to be done. She recruited teachers for the project. Students were then giving the task to create cards including little notes or Valentine’s Day jokes inside.

“Once the students were presented the idea they simply took off,” Belton said in the release.

Student Abbigail Campbell said of making valentines, “Old people make me happy, and I know some do not have anyone and so maybe this will make them happy.”

Rebecca Vernon, a math teacher, said her students were so enthusiastic about the idea that they wanted to make several cards each.

“We want our students to learn about kindness and how to be and show compassion towards others,” Vernon said. “This isn’t the only mission of kindness and compassion that the sixth-graders at Martinsville Middle School will be conquering. They are looking to find opportunities each month to show these traits, and up next is project Butterfly Hugs.”

