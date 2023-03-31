Mulberry Creek will have an Easter Egg Hunt at 10 a.m Saturday at Mulberry Creek Assisted Living, located at 400 Blue Ridge Street in Martinsville. This event is open to the public with activities for all ages while the egg hunt is for kids ages 10 and under.

“We are excited to host our first Easter Egg Hunt open to the community. Our residents will love seeing the kids having a fun time gathering all the eggs they helped fill,” said Amanda Gray, Area Market Coordinator for Mulberry Creek.

Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant Ashley Dupont worked with residents at Mulberry Creek Nursing & Rehab Center to put candy and prizes in the eggs that will be used. “We had some of our residents stand while filling the eggs, which worked on their balance and tolerance, while others completed the task sitting down, which helped with their fine motor control and hand strength,” stated Dupont.

The Activities departments at both Mulberry Creek Nursing & Rehab Center and Mulberry Creek Assisted Living will have residents also help fill eggs as part of a celebration leading up to the big day.

“Our Assisted Living residents had a great time stuffing eggs for the kids!” said Laura Gall, Activity Director at Mulberry Creek ALF. “They set up an assembly line to fill, close, and put stickers on the seams to keep them closed, and the wonderful family atmosphere had them helping each other – when they weren’t having a laughing good time with a friendly competition to see who could fill and close the fastest!”

Kids will also be able to participate in crafting activities such as painting eggs and other Easter themed wooden ornaments, games, bubble fun, face painting and win prizes. There will special prizes awarded to those who find golden eggs and the adults will even have the opportunity to win treats.