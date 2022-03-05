 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

MVHS brings "Chicago: High School Edition" to the stage

  • 0
MVHS's "Chicago: High School Edition"

Magna Vista High School will present “Chicago: High School Edition” March 11-13. Characters include the Merry Murderesses of the Cook County Jail: (from left) Liz (freshman Danielle Agnew), Annie (senior MacKenzie Morrison), June (junior Brittney Mitchell), Hunyak (sophomore Taylor Holland), Velma Kelly (senior Briana Tatum) and Mona (sophomore Caroline Kirby).

 SUBMITTED photos

Two years ago, the Magna Vista High School (MVHS) spring production was shut down one week before it had been set to open due to the pandemic.

Now that theater is back, “it was clear we needed something edgy and worthwhile,” said Director Bryan Dunn: “Chicago: High School Edition.”

The comedic satire musical will be presented at 7 p.m. Friday, March 11, and Saturday, March 12, and at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 13, at Magna Vista High School. Advance tickets (our.show/chicagomv) cost $8, and tickets at the door will cost $10.

“People will come for the fun dances and incredible timeless songs, but don’t forget that the characters in this show are terrible people who lie, cheat, steal, and murder – and yet, this show is a comedy,” Dunn wrote in the show’s playbill.

The show is set in the Chicago of the Roaring Twenties, when Roxie Hart (sophomore Lauralee Robinson) murders a faithless lover and convinces her hapless husband, Amos (Ashton Gravely), to take the rap – until he finds out he’s been duped and turns the table on Roxie. Facing conviction and death row, Roxie and another “Merry Murderess,” Velma Kelly (Briana Tatum) vie for the spotlight and the headlines.

People are also reading…

“The character of Roxie Hart … doesn’t truly see that what she has done is wrong, and finds a greedy lawyer in Billy Flynn (played by Senior Kolby Davis) who possesses the silver tongue to sell the media whatever they want to hear and influence the outcome of Roxie’s trial. Billy says it best: It’s all a circus,” Dunn wrote.

The show features popular musical numbers “All That Jazz,” “Cell Block Tango: and “Razzle Dazzle.”

The suggested audience rating is PG.

The rest of the cast are:

  • Kennedy Coleman: Matron “Mama” Morton
  • Jahzara Liverpool: Mary Sunshine
  • Tiquise Fitzgerald: MC
  • Danielle Agnew, MacKenzie Morrison, Brittney Mitchell, Taylor Holland and Caroline Kirby: The Merry Murdresses
  • Will Ortega: Fred Casely
  • Landon George: Sgt. Fogarty
  • Bryson Broadnax: Harrison
  • Emily Williams: Kitty
  • Sammy Gillespie: Harry/Judge
  • Owen Amos: Clerk
  • Cadence Carter, Lauren Marshall, Emma Metzger: Additional Ensemble

Members of the crew are:

  • Maeve McCulloch: stage manager
  • Taylor Ramsey: assistant state manager
  • Trinity Aldrich: lights
  • Olivia Reeves: spotlight
  • Michael Thompson: backstage
  • Ava Knight: tracks

The production crew includes:

  • Tehillah Johnson, music director
  • Morgan Scott and Bryan Dunn: choreography

“Chicago is a show that is special in so many ways,” Dunn wrote. “It was the first show I participated in after moving here to Henry County a decade ago, when I began making friends and connections with people in this community. It is refreshing to return to this show now, ten years later, and with such a talented group of young individuals. It is the perfect show to bring musicals back to the Magna Vista stage.”

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

DFTA: Staples, Bires-Grodensky ready for salsa

DFTA: Staples, Bires-Grodensky ready for salsa

Joyce Staples and Josh Bires-Grodensky are ready to spin their way into the spotlight at the Piedmont Arts fundraiser Dancing for the Arts.

The duo will dance the salsa and another freestyle dance during the dance competition, which takes place Saturday at Martinsville High School.

DFTA: Deacon, Wilson ready to waltz for Dancing for the Arts

DFTA: Deacon, Wilson ready to waltz for Dancing for the Arts

Their assigned dance is the waltz, in which the partners dance elegantly in a closed position, doing a box step. They will dance to “Once Upon A December” from the animated film “Anastasia.” Their other song is “Dancing on the Ceiling” by Lionel Richie.

Watch Now: Related Video

Drinking a glass of wine with dinner may help prevent diabetes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert