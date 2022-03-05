MVHS brings "Chicago: High School Edition" to the stage

Two years ago, the Magna Vista High School (MVHS) spring production was shut down one week before it had been set to open due to the pandemic.

Now that theater is back, “it was clear we needed something edgy and worthwhile,” said Director Bryan Dunn: “Chicago: High School Edition.”

The comedic satire musical will be presented at 7 p.m. Friday, March 11, and Saturday, March 12, and at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 13, at Magna Vista High School. Advance tickets (our.show/chicagomv) cost $8, and tickets at the door will cost $10.

“People will come for the fun dances and incredible timeless songs, but don’t forget that the characters in this show are terrible people who lie, cheat, steal, and murder – and yet, this show is a comedy,” Dunn wrote in the show’s playbill.

The show is set in the Chicago of the Roaring Twenties, when Roxie Hart (sophomore Lauralee Robinson) murders a faithless lover and convinces her hapless husband, Amos (Ashton Gravely), to take the rap – until he finds out he’s been duped and turns the table on Roxie. Facing conviction and death row, Roxie and another “Merry Murderess,” Velma Kelly (Briana Tatum) vie for the spotlight and the headlines.

“The character of Roxie Hart … doesn’t truly see that what she has done is wrong, and finds a greedy lawyer in Billy Flynn (played by Senior Kolby Davis) who possesses the silver tongue to sell the media whatever they want to hear and influence the outcome of Roxie’s trial. Billy says it best: It’s all a circus,” Dunn wrote.

The show features popular musical numbers “All That Jazz,” “Cell Block Tango: and “Razzle Dazzle.”

The suggested audience rating is PG.

The rest of the cast are:

Kennedy Coleman: Matron “Mama” Morton

Jahzara Liverpool: Mary Sunshine

Tiquise Fitzgerald: MC

Danielle Agnew, MacKenzie Morrison, Brittney Mitchell, Taylor Holland and Caroline Kirby: The Merry Murdresses

Will Ortega: Fred Casely

Landon George: Sgt. Fogarty

Bryson Broadnax: Harrison

Emily Williams: Kitty

Sammy Gillespie: Harry/Judge

Owen Amos: Clerk

Cadence Carter, Lauren Marshall, Emma Metzger: Additional Ensemble

Members of the crew are:

Maeve McCulloch: stage manager

Taylor Ramsey: assistant state manager

Trinity Aldrich: lights

Olivia Reeves: spotlight

Michael Thompson: backstage

Ava Knight: tracks

The production crew includes:

Tehillah Johnson, music director

Morgan Scott and Bryan Dunn: choreography

“Chicago is a show that is special in so many ways,” Dunn wrote. “It was the first show I participated in after moving here to Henry County a decade ago, when I began making friends and connections with people in this community. It is refreshing to return to this show now, ten years later, and with such a talented group of young individuals. It is the perfect show to bring musicals back to the Magna Vista stage.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.