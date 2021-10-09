Nelson Subaru donates to Campbell Court

Campbell Court Elementary School has received a donation from Nelson Subaru to support teachers and students through a larger Subaru of America Inc. (SOA) initiative called Subaru Loves Learning, a program to help further equity in education. Teaming up with philanthropic partner AdoptAClassroom.org, Campbell Court Elementary and more than 600 schools across the country received funding for classroom resources.

The Nelson Subaru donation will help support more than 115 students in grades preK-5 with supplies, materials and tools teachers buy for their classes.

"We are so honored to have the support of the community through donations such as this. The items each of the impacted classrooms will receive will help to encourage each student to learn in exciting ways," said Principal Kenya Gravely.

