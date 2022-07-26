New books: The Bridgertons and Jason Bourne are back

TODAY’S WORD is construe. Example: Louise was listening to the words her husband was saying but decided that his message could barely be construed as an apology for his actions earlier in the day.

MONDAY’S WORD was alacrity. It means brisk and cheerful readiness. Example: Julie walked through life with an air of alacrity that left a positive mark on everyone who she interacted with.

New books

Blue Ridge Regional Library cataloger Melissa Rich is processing several new books that are being released today and will be ready for checkout on Thursday. They include a prequel to the popular Bridgerton series, a gardening book by The Old Farmer’s Almanac and another Jason Bourne adventure:

“The Last to Vanish” by Megan Miranda

“The Other Miss Bridgerton: a Bridgerton Prequel” by Julia Quinn

“Robert Ludlum’s the Bourne Sacrifice: a Jason Bourne Novel” by Brian Freeman

“Sugar and Salt” by Susan Wiggs

“Flower Gardener’s Handbook” by The Old Farmer’s Almanac

“For Those Who Are Lost” by Julia Bryan Thomas

Not my job

Readers continue to weigh in on self-checkout, with many of them agreeing on one point: it’s not their job.

“I don’t get paid to check myself out,” said Robin Hutchinson.

“I’m a shopper, not an employee,” said Nancy Coleman.

Stores with self-checkout “have lost my business,” said Wanda Hoffmaster.

“Unless I have two or three items, I’m not going to check an entire cart myself with an employee looking over my shoulder,” said Barry Duncan.

“I do think you should get the employee discount when using them,” said Matt Hollandsworth.

“I worked in a retail store before, and employees are trained to ring out customers,” said Tammy Turner Trent. “It should not be placed on the consumer, in my opinion.”

“If I spend my money there, the least they can do is check me out and bag my purchase,” said Sharon Napier.

“Do I get a discount for self-checkout?” asked Al Adkins.

“If the company that uses them wants free labor then good luck with that,” said David Tuggle.

Oops!

A few Stroller readers pointed out a couple of silly mistakes in last week’s column. A main one was that the trivia section talked about the first modern-day grocery store being Piggly Wiggly, which opened in 1916 — the column had put 2016. Thanks to the readers who helped us out by pointing that out. We always appreciate feedback, so please feel free to contact the Stroller at any time. (The other mistake was forgetting to give a definition in Word of the Day.)

MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The first product to be scanned with the UPC was a pack of Wrigley Juicy Fruit chewing gum. This item was chosen, not at random, but because nobody had been sure that a bar code could be printed on something as small as a pack of gum.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: When was chewing gum, as we know it today, invented?