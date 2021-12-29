New exhibits will open Jan. 22 at Piedmont Arts

Piedmont Arts will have an opening reception in honor of the museum's new exhibits on Friday, Jan. 21, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the museum.

"Our Living Past: Platinum Portraits of Southern Music Makers" is a collection of portraits and still lifes by photographer Timothy Duffy.

Over the course of 35 years, Duffy has forged a unique vision immortalizing Southern musical heroes and the world in which they live. The founder of Music Maker Foundation, a non-profit organization that preserves the musical traditions of the South by directly supporting the musicians who make it, Duffy traveled the South to capture this compelling collection of 25 wet-plate collodion photographs, which were printed with the platinum/palladium process.

"Our Living Past" includes portraits ranging from guitar virtuoso and Allman Brothers Band member Derek Trucks and legendary bluesman Taj Mahal to lesser-known blues and soul artists, as well as images of instruments, like former Carolina Chocolate Drops member Dom Flemons' circa 1920 banjo, “Big Head Joe.”

"Dear B.J.: Postcards from the Pandemic" is a creative non-fiction interpretation of life in Appalachia during the COVID-19 pandemic, as imagined by artist L.S. King through intimate postcard-sized images and written correspondence. Each card features a black-and-white photograph with a backside written to a mysterious "B.J." and signed by “ME.” Through these vagaries, King invites the viewer into a shared world. Perhaps you wonder who B.J. is, or maybe you know. Perhaps you relate to the “ME,” who signed the cards. And as you think about it all, perhaps you overlay King's visual narrative over your own.

"Tara Compton," featuring work by the local abstract painter, sculptor and jewelry designer, will be on display in the Lynwood Artists Gallery. Compton is a Martinsville native who has returned to the area after years in New York City.

The opening reception is free and open to the public. Complimentary wine and light refreshments will be served. RSVP is required by Jan. 18 to 276-632- ;',/3221 or online at PiedmontArts.org.

Exhibits will be on display Jan. 22 through March 12. Admission is free.

The exhibits and reception are sponsored by Gael and Smith Chaney, Cindy and Steve Edgerton, Marty Gardner, Jennifer Reis and Pete Mannen, Barbara and Guy Stanley, The Martinsville Graduate Kappa Delta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. and Lynwood Artists.

