New pastor gets surprise start; Fire hits parsonage the day after Weedling's first sermon

On her first Sunday at Martinsville’s First United Methodist Church, the Rev. Faith Weedling preached on the famous Old Testament story about Moses and the burning bush. Little did she know that her sermon would hit home quickly.

The next day her house, the church’s parsonage on Kenmar Drive, caught on fire during a service installation.

“I smelled something burning and called 911, and soon there was a wild welcoming party,” she said. “The response was wonderful with EMS, fire and police taking care of the situation."

The fire was in the master bedroom and affected the interior wall, ceiling and attic, but the house remains habitable.

“Members of the congregation brought food every day,” she added. “Some went grocery shopping, and others washed clothes.”

She and husband, Steve, had barely caught their breath when on the following day the house flooded after a torrential rain. “I didn’t know what to do,” she said, “but again the congregation stepped up, vacuuming the flooded areas and using towels to mop up rooms.” Then, two days later, the house flooded again.

“The church and community showed unconditional love,” she said.

First UMC is the eighth church Weedlng has pastored over 26 years. She came from Bethel UMC in Warrenton. Her husband also is a pastor, leading Pleasant Grove UMC in Snow Creek full-time and Chatham Heights UMC part-time.

Organized in 1839, First UMC is one of the oldest churches in Martinsville. Today, the church has approximately 150 active participants. The church is recognized for its mission outreach, music and pre-school programs.

A native of Connecticut, Weedling met her husband in the Navy in Indiana, where both were involved in recruitment. Two years later, her husband, a Chief Nuclear Machinist Mate, was transferred to Norfolk, where he worked on submarines.

The couple and their daughter, Aubrie, attended a small Methodist church in Virginia Beach. Faith Weedling said she was a volunteer and thought God was calling her to be the church secretary, but the pastor said “No, God is calling you for something else.” She heard a female bishop speak at a women’s conference and felt God’s call to preach. She graduated from Virginia Wesleyan College in Norfolk with degrees in religion and human services.

While in school, she become the program firector at a Methodist church in Norfolk and later a chaplain intern at a children’s hospital there.

After graduating, she, Aubrie, and their second child, David, moved back to Indiana to be close to Steve Weedling’s family while he was out to sea. There she worked on her first two years of seminary at Associated Mennonite Biblical Seminary.

After two years, Steve Weedling was transferred to Hawaii, and the family moved with him. In their eight years in Hawaii, Faith Weedling completed her seminary education, earning the master's degree in divinity, serving as associate Ppastor at two churches, as a chaplain resident at a trauma center and, later, chaplain for a retirement community.

In 2004 Faith and the family returned to Virginia where she pastored a church in Roanoke. Her husband, having retired from the Navy after 28 years, attended Eastern Mennonite Biblical Seminary. He has pastored churches for 13 years.

Faith Weedling describes herself as outgoing, empathetic and focused on accomplishing goals. She said her goals at First UMC are to be a hands-on pastor, become involved in the community and to prepare meaningful sermons and Spirit-filled services.

“Being a pastor is a 24-hour-a-day job, so it’s important for me to take Sabbath time to rest and to connect more fully with God, my family, and my friends,” she said. Now that their children are adults, the couple spoil three dogs and enjoy watching television in the evenings. She admits to being a fan of NCIS, the long-running program about the Naval Criminal Investigative Service. They also like camping and hiking. Her hobbies include scrapbooking and card-making.

Asked if her mother named her Faith because she had a premonition about her becoming involved in a religious vocation, Weedling replied: “No. I grew up in the church but was such a misbehaving teenager, Mom just hoped I’d stay out of jail. My call was all in God’s hands.”

“Faith’s sermons are from the heart,” said Dr. Mark Crabtree, chair of the staff Parish Relations Committee, “and they are popular with the congregation. Her messages connect with each listener in a way that makes a spiritual difference in their lives.

“We’re delighted she’s our pastor and hope the parsonage will be immune from future damage.”