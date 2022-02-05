News of students and schools

Averett honors

Several local residents have earned academic honors at Averett University for the fall semester. Students named to the President's List have a grade point average of 4.0, and those named to the Dean's List have a gpa of 3.4 or above.

Evelyn Balderrama of Henry County and Tracy Walker of Martinsville have been named to the President's List.

Jamie Lynskey, Jenifer Silva and Jessica Beam of Henry County have been named to the Dean's List.

JMU honors

Several local residents have been recognized for academic achievement at James Madison University by being named to the President's List:

Rya Hall of Fieldale, who is majoring in elementary education.

Caroline Cook of Martinsville, who is majoring in communication sciences & disorders.

Guadalupe Rivera of Martinsville, who is majoring in elementary education.

Olivia Cooper of Martinsville, who is majoring in health services administration.

Mary Gilbert of Martinsville, who is majoring in nursing.

Honor roll

Fourth-grader Bryson Penn was named to the honor roll at Patrick Henry Elementary School, the school announced after the honor rolls were published.

P&HCC Scholars

The Patrick & Henry Community College Foundation is now accepting applications for the Patrick & Henry Scholars and Commonwealth Legacy scholarship, which is awarded to up to 10 local high school students each year. The scholarship covers tuition, textbook, and fees for up to two academic years.

To be eligible for the scholarship, students must have a high school grade point average of 3.0 or higher on a 4.0 scale. They must be graduates from an area high school or have completed a homeschool program of study. Scholars are chosen for their superior academic achievement, civic involvement and leadership potential. Graduates of homeschool programs must at least 17 years old at the time of the application and must reside in the P&HCC service region.

Once accepted, Patrick & Henry Scholars must maintain a 3.0 grade point average and be full-time students (enrolled in at least 12 credit hours) at P&HCC. They also will be expected to participate in two extracurricular activities per semester and accrue 10 volunteer service hours each semester.

To apply, students can go to www.patrickhenry.edu/scholarships.

Students who apply for the Patrick & Henry Scholars award will automatically be considered for the Commonwealth Legacy Scholarship. One outstanding student from each community college in Virginia is selected to receive this award which was created by the Virginia Community College System (VCCS) and sponsored by the Virginia Foundation for Community College Education. The funds from this scholarship can be used for tuition, textbooks, and fees. Eligible students are full time, associate degree-seeking students attending college for the first time. As a merit-based scholarship, it will be awarded to a student who has demonstrated academic excellence and a commitment to develop leadership skills.

“These scholarships are highly competitive, and the guidelines are rigorous,” says Tiffani Underwood, Director of the P&HCC Foundation. “We have set the bar high because becoming a Patrick & Henry Scholar is a distinguished honor that is both an experience and an opportunity. It can open many doors, not only at P&HCC but also beyond at the students’ transfer institutions and in their careers.”

For additional information or questions, contact Letitia Pulliam in the Patrick & Henry Community College Foundation Office at 656-0250 or lpulliam@patrickhenry.edu.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.