Norman: It can all change in the blink of an eye

Memory is a wonderful thing. You can remember things you never want to forget. You can also remember things you want to forget.

A long time ago in a universe far away my life was almost perfect. My grandson, Blaise Hunter, lived with me; his dad was playing baseball in Philadelphia.

Because he lived with me he often called me Dad, but mostly he called me D.

At the age of 3 he was a phenomenon. He was 4-feet 10, could run faster, jump higher and throw the ball further than any of his peers. The only girlfriend he ever had he carried her around because he could.

One day he fell out of the swing. He asked, "What is wrong with me?" I did not know how to respond.

A week later he woke up and could not walk. Fever went up. We carried him to the emergency room. CAT scan. They said they didn't know what was wrong but it was a brain tumor.

The next day we carried him to Roanoke. Dr. Draft ordered an MRI. When he showed it to us, it looked like powdered sugar had been sprinkled up his spine to his brain. All cancer cells.

That night, I heard the term "medulla blastoma," but it scared the hell out of me.

He explained that it was a very aggressive cancer. Dr. Kleiner said he could operate and get most of it. The rest they would have to fight with chemo and radiation.

Terrible surgery, five hours. Terror and anguish. We stayed at the Ronald McDonald House so he could be sedated and do radiation for four weeks.

The only good advice I got was from Dr. Sprinkle. He said, "I know what they are going to tell you, but the worldwide survival rate is 2 percent. If you do nothing, he will go to sleep and not wake up."

Not a decision I could make. His parents decided that in the midst of despair there was hope.

We went in the stroller every night, 2 1/2 miles every night. Scott roller-bladed with him on his shoulders. He always said, "Go faster."

I made the decision to let his mother keep working to keep her sanity. It worked for her, not for me. Another prolonged surgery. Every Monday at Community Hospital. I brought him home on Christmas Eve.

I believe in prayer. I have seen it work. In our case it didn't work, at least not like we wanted.

By July my boy was paralyzed, blind and on morphine, dying in my bed.

For a while chemo was working until it wasn't. We took him in the stroller, in the car, whatever brought him pleasure.

You reach a point that you throw up your hands and tell God you believe what you said you'd do, please send the bus. And he sent the bus.

Richard Nixon said you can't appreciate the mountaintop until you have been through the valley. We went through the valley.

He taught me a lot. He was too young to understand death and dying. But he told me, D, I am going to die soon. Last night I dreamed I fly high up in the sky. How would he know?

And why would I tell you this? To remind you of how fortunate you are to have never lost a child before he could ride a bicycle.

In the blink of an eye, everything can change. So forgive often and love with all your heart. You may never have that chance again.

If you are blessed enough to have people that love you, love them. If you have family you are estranged with, make it right.

And above all have a merry Christmas.