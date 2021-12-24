Norman: The world is full of friends; you just have to take advantage

This time of year I reflect on what I have learned and what I am thankful for. The list is long.

Someone wrote a book that said “Everything I needed to know I learned in kindergarten.” Well, I missed kindergarten. Fortunately, I had a mother who was a schoolteacher who was raising kids.

She taught me most of what I needed to know before I went to school. She taught me to read and do my numbers. She also taught me that I you treat everyone like you would like to be treated, you can eliminate most of your problems.

We grew up at the end of the road and the nearest white neighbor was one mile away. Getting along with people you grow up with is not hard. Today I have the same family of folks that I grew up with, and I can assure you we have never had anything but amicable relationships.

Where I am going with this: When all is said and done, the only thing that really matters is the friends that we have made and the memories of those relationships.

Folks tell me they have no friends. Sad. Maybe it is because to have a friend you have to learn to be a friend.

I am richly blessed. I have friends I inherited from my dad, friends I have made over the years and friends I just met last week.

I firmly believe that strangers are friends we haven’t met yet. A lot of mine I met at Food Lion. I have pleasure in having conversation with the person in the aisle or checkout counter.

Most of the folks in the grocery store didn’t come because they were out of groceries. They came because they needed someone to talk to.

Many years ago I met an older lady buying chitterlings. We made a deal: I would buy the chitterlings, and she would cook them and I would get a plate. Miss her greatly.

Most people don’t take offense if you talk to them. It bothers me that some younger folks I speak to seem to be afraid of me. This is not natural. This was taught.

We need to be nice to our fellow man. None of my newfound friends have asked me to apologize for how God made me.

I have friends I haven’t met yet, but I look forward to it.

Our country has evolved to a nation that has been taught to hate. I don’t think this should be so.

Treat everyone as a friend you haven’t met yet. It will change your life and it will change the country if enough people do it.

At a younger age I wanted to know everything. Now I only want to understand what I know. The Quakers taught me that there is a little bit of God in everyone.

You have a world of friends. I hope you find them, and I hope you have a merry Christmas.

The writer lives in Martinsville. He writes a special piece for the Bulletin for Christmas each year.

