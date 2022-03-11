Oak Level Ruritan Club donates to Salvation Army

Be the first to know
Now that theater is back, “it was clear we needed something edgy and worthwhile,” said Director Bryan Dunn: “Chicago: High School Edition.”
The comedic satire musical will be presented at 7 p.m. Friday, March 11, and Saturday, March 12, and at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 13, at Magna Vista High School. Advance tickets (our.show/chicagomv) cost $8, and tickets at the door will cost $10.
When Dave Pendleton was a boy, he bought his comics at Starling Ave Cards & Comics.
Their assigned dance is the waltz, in which the partners dance elegantly in a closed position, doing a box step. They will dance to “Once Upon A December” from the animated film “Anastasia.” Their other song is “Dancing on the Ceiling” by Lionel Richie.
1922: Irving Groves moves from Cotton Mill to Piedmont Trust Bank, both Martinsville companies; 1947, city population tops 18,000; 1972, Help Wanted ads specified jobs for women and jobs for men.
1922: Police keep confiscating the "fascinating fluid" of Prohibition; 1947, enlisting for Korean War; 1972, no candidates for Ridgeway town council -- and elections are May 2; 1997, familiar names among Fieldale-Collinsville High School academic teams.
1922: Classified ads sell pigs, typewriters and corset-fittings; 1947: $3 million in new construction in the city; 1972, brown-bagging allowed; 1997: Guys and Dolls holds executive meeting.
A list of upcoming community events.
Your comprehensive guide to entertainment and cultural events in the area.
When fuel prices spike, lots of tips and tricks to save on gas get trotted out. Here are seven that don’t violate the laws of physics, compromise safety or insult your intelligence.
Joyce Staples and Josh Bires-Grodensky are ready to spin their way into the spotlight at the Piedmont Arts fundraiser Dancing for the Arts.
The duo will dance the salsa and another freestyle dance during the dance competition, which takes place Saturday at Martinsville High School.
