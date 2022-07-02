On a family vacation, fun comes even when least expected

Grandma and Grandpa go to detailed effort to arrange interesting, memorable day outings while the family are on their yearly vacation in the mountains. However, sometimes surprise hits arise, such as that trip to Jerry’s.

“Do you want to go with Grandpa to drop off the equipment to Jerry’s to fix?” Grandma asks the kid.

“No,” replies the kid.

“I’ll go,” says the aunt.

“While you’re out, you might as well take the garbage to the landfill,” says Grandma, pointing to the bag that’s small due to the judicious recycling and burning.

“I’ll go,” says Mother, passing by and overhearing.

“I guess I’ll go,” says the kid.

“You might as well come too,” says Grandpa to Grandma.

As they are heading toward the truck, Aunt announces she ought to put on a nicer shirt since they’re going out.

“It’s just to the dump,” Grandpa says.

As they are getting in the truck, Mother takes a look at Aunt who’s suddenly looking spiffy and announces, “I’d better go change my shoes, just in case.”

“For crying out loud, it’s just the dump,” Grandpa says.

Upon Mother’s return to the truck, someone leaves the vehicle to go to the bathroom.

As they are all finally settled in the truck and Grandpa has started the engine, one of them notices the others have brought their books along for the ride. Feeling bereft, she calls out, “Wait!”

“For crying out loud, it’s just to Jerry’s,” says Grandpa, shifting the truck back into park.

She exits the truck, returns with her book, and off they go.

Jerry’s place does not disappoint. A tall, lanky, grizzled man with long grey hair comes out from the repair shop, gets the equipment and goes back in to consult with both Grandpa and another man who already had been there.

To the kid’s delighted astonishment, Jerry is overheard clearly by everyone in the truck telling the other man, “We just have to grease the shit out of it.”

As Grandpa returns to the truck, the kid, bowled over with laughter, says, “Jerry said the S-word.”

Then it is off to the dump, and much to the dismay of the one who was wishing she had visited the bathroom before they left, Grandpa took the scenic route, known by some in the family as the long way.

Another of the pleasant little surprises in life awaits at the dump, where the attendant looks at the tidy, small bag of garbage and says it’s too small for him to bother them with the $2.50-per-bag fee.

“He’s always the nicest man,” says Grandpa.

Then it’s off to town to pick up a few supplies for crafts. The only one who gets lucky is Grandpa, who makes out with a half a pound of nails from the century-old hardware store with the bowed hardwood floors and pressed tin ceiling.

Much to the delight of the family, there’s a new café. They gather around a table for some coffee and pastries.

This family, who used to approach long, tough hikes with enthusiasm, this day had been planning for just a general walk in the woods on the property. “Why not walk through town and look at the historic houses instead?” one suggested.

They stroll through the streets, admiring the impressive Federal, Italianate and Gothic Revival houses of the early 1800s. They applaud those property owners who have restored their houses and grounds to original glory and cross their fingers for the more disheveled properties.

The kid, a big “Hamilton” fan, grumbles about having to walk around at the end of a long outing until she notices a street name that is the same as characters in that favorite musical. She perks right up at the perceived connection she insists must be the case and looks for more.

Three hours later, the family return to the cabins.

A few days later, other relatives arrive for a visit.

“What have you all been doing this week?” they ask.

In these days of going to the lake, visiting a farm, meandering the streets of a quaint Adirondack village eating ice cream cones and working on arts and crafts projects comes the perky reply:

“We went to the dump and took some equipment to Jerry!

“Jerry said the S-word.”

Even on top of careful plans for proper outings, a trip to the dump and repair shop can reign supreme.

