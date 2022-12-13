Once Upon a Blue Ridge to bring Dickens' classic "A Christmas Carol" to life Thursday

‘A Christmas Carol’

Once Upon a Blue Ridge, a professional educational theater company owned by Peter and Christina Holland of Meadows of Dan, will present a 50-minute musical adaptation of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Reynolds Homestead in Critz.

The Hollands have been writing, directing and performing their original adaptations of literary classics for audiences in Virginia and the Carolinas for almost 20 years. Peter Holland was nominated in 2008 for a Virginia Governor’s Arts Award for his one man show, “Mr. Lincoln’s Office.” Christina Holland teaches theater at South Stokes High School in Stokes County, North Carolina. She has been recognized as an outstanding educator numerous times.

Their version of the classic is a bare-bones production with the emphasis on the characters and Dickens’ enduring message of goodwill to our fellow humans.

Peter Holland plays Scrooge, and five other actors play all the other characters in the story, including the spirits. Masks created by Susan Service enhance the ghost scenes. Peter Holland and banjo player Bruce Burgess will perform original music.

Garry and Eydie Clifton will kick off the show with a conversation about their love of the holiday classic and share some of the interesting things they’ve learned over the years about the tale. Garry Clifton works at the Patrick County Library in Stuart, and Eydie Clifton works at the Jessie Peterman Memorial Library in Floyd.

Tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for children and may be purchased in advance by visiting the Reynolds Homestead website. Before the performance, the historic home will be open for docent-guided tours beginning at 4:30 p.m.

For more information, contact Kristin Hylton, communications and program support assistant, at krhylton@vt.edu. To RSVP for the event and pay at the door, call Terri Leviner at 276-694-7181 ext. 21.