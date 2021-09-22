Organist, composer Peter Ramsey to present concert Sunday at Pocahontas Bassett

For Peter Ramsey’s 60th anniversary as an organist, he will celebrate with the community – by hosting a concert that includes several of his original compositions.
Ramsey, organist at Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, began a long musical career when he was pulled into playing hymns for a service with only two days’ advance notice – and never having played organ.
His role as a foundation of the Henry County music scene nearly never made it – if he had continued on his original path of becoming a monk.
The family of Ramsey’s father, Blair Judson Ramsey, came to the town of Henry in 1771. Peter Ramsey’s mother, Barbara Elizabeth Mundloch, was born in Vienna to parents who had been from Romania.
Ramsey was born in Arlington. “I’m sort of multicultural theologically,” he said, with a Southern Baptist father, visits to a Methodist church as a child and a Catholic education.
Both parents worked “and didn’t’ want me to be a latchkey kid loose in the neighborhood,” he said, so he was sent to boarding schools .
First it was Linton Hall in Prince William County, run by Benedictine nuns, “and they were tough. If you did wrong, you knew you did wrong and knew there was a punishment attached to it.”
He went on to a military boarding school run by Benedictine monks in Illinois. “I wanted military school because I knew the routine. I wanted Benedictine school because I knew the Benedictines and how they thought, worked and run their business,” he said.
That’s when he started playing organ, as a freshman.
'Playing ever since'
He was pulled into the job. The sophomore who played for chapel services “got stage fright. The chaplain knew I could play piano,” and challenged him to learn to play the organ for services – with two days’ notice.
“I’ve been playing for services since,” he said.
He started learning organ by learning as he went along and watching others play, until he had some lessons when he was in college, he said.
He next majored in English literature at Belmont Abbey College in North Carolina.
He had been well grounded in religious education, he said, and accustomed to the order, so it made since to follow that path after his education. “I knew the theology and I knew the philosophy, the life. It’s a regimented life,” he said.
“I had been brought up by the Benedictine monks and nuns so I thought, ‘Well, I’ll try this out, see what being a monk is all about.”
A novice monk
He joined the monastery at Belmont and was sent for his introductory year as monk at a monastery in New Jersey.
The change to monastic life is so complete it even includes one’s name. Each monk chooses a religious name, and Ramsey got lucky: His confirmation name of “Christopher” was not in use among the brothers, so he became Brother Christopher.
It was a regimented life of devotion to God and the community.
“When the bell rings for prayer, you drop whatever you’re doing,” no matter what it is, and pray – five times a day: morning prayer, lauds, noonday prayer, vespers in the afternoon and then night prayer.
The monastery he was in ran a college prep high school, and after his novice year, he taught English part-time.
The end of the 4-year introductory period is the time to “make solemn vows for life,” which would be a monastic life of “stability in the community and obedience and poverty,” he said.
He took a good, hard look at his options in life and realized, “‘There’s nothing I am doing in this monastery that I could not do on my own,’” he said.
Plus, monastic life gave him “a certain lack of responsibility for myself,” as a monk works and also is taken care of by the monastery without making his own decisions.
Out on his own
Ramsey decided to strike out on his own, choosing Pennsylvania because of friendships there. He started out working at a plant nursery until he ended up being solely a piano teacher.
He sometimes would travel 100 miles a week to and from students’ homes, not even resting if “there was 4 feet of snow on the ground or not – I got there.”
Meanwhile, his father and aunt had inherited the 70 acres in the Franklin County community of Henry, where he lives now. There hadn’t been a house on it since an old log cabin 150 years ago. In 1996 he moved a trailer onto the property to live in when he would visit the area.
That’s when he started researching his genealogy, and now has more than 22,000 names in his database. He did his work at the Bassett Historical Center, where Pat Ross was a long-time executive director (now her daughter, Fran Snead, is in the role).
One day, an organist was needed for a funeral at Pocahontas, and Ross asked him to fill in. After the funeral, he remained to play the organ for his own pleasure, and was overheard, and asked to play organ whenever he was in town.
In 2001 “I decided to make the jump” to live in Henry and set a doublewide mobile home on the land to be his permanent home. He also became the full-time organist for Pocahontas.
Although he had lived away, he was no stranger.
“I feel very at home here. I always have – the blood in the soil,” he said. “I feel more comfortable here than anyplace else I’ve ever been in my life, and I’m usually at home wherever I am.”
Plus, he’s kin to nearly everyone at Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church in one way or another, he said: “Turners, Moores, Paces, Ramseys, Thorntons. I’m related to almost everybody in Henry County if they’ve been here long enough.”
A composer, too
As well as playing organ, Ramsey writes music.
Two of his works (“Crystal Tide and Falling Stars,” and “Joy to the World” for recorder) were published by Augsburg-Fortress Publishers . He composes for the organ and the church choir on occasion.
The process of writing music is a case of that cliche: Which comes first, the chicken or the egg? He said. “Sometimes I’ve got a text that sets me off, and sometimes music just sets me off.”
He decides whether the music he’s writing would be instrumental only.
Creating music comes easily and joyfully because “I’ve got the best organ in Henry County to work with,” he said.
It was the pandemic – or, better said, the adaptations made to accommodate pandemic precautions – that led him to write a great deal of music during the past year.
Much of that will be performed in Sunday’s concert.
Sunday’s concert
The concert at 4 p.m. Sunday at Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church will feature much of the music he wrote during the past year.
During the pandemic, Ramsey played the keyboard outside for “parking lot church,” he said. He got into the habit of developing recorder music to accompany the solos Minister of Music Mary Helen Cameron would sing outside, in place of what used to be the choir anthems.
He also developed the middle and ending pieces of “Graves,” which he had begun in 2006.
Church member Charles Graves Anthony, the manager of Ace Hardware in Bassett, has a son named Graves, and “I wrote a piece for Graves just because his name is so intriguing,” Ramsey said.
It’s called “Graves’ Beginning,” and Ramsey had promised the boy – who’s now in law school – that there would be a “Graves’ Middle” and “Graves’ Ending.”
Last year “Graves caught me after church and said, ‘I thought you were going to write three pieces for me. I’ve only got one so far,’” he said with a chuckle. So Ramsey went to work.
“Graves’s Beginning” is loud – “I tend to write big, loud and clashy, very contemporary, modern-sounding stuff in a traditional sort of way. The interlude is just a soft flute piece, with very soft accompaniment, and ‘Graves’ Ending’ just sort of blows the window out of the building again.”
Those three “Graves” pieces will be played in Sunday’s concert.
He also had written a Christmas carol inspired by the name of the Chinese-American daughter-in-law of Lois and the late Clyde Lawson of Bassett. Her name is Dan Zou, and she goes by “Jojo.” The music “is in a pentatonic scale. It sounds Oriental almost,” he said.
The church’s former music director, George Hearn, will sing “Born in Bethlehem Today,” for which Ramsey wrote the music and lyrics. He name he gave the music is “Covid Carol.”
Cameron will play piano while Ramsey plays recorder for an arrangement of “Rock of Ages.” “It’s a slightly different arrangement, because the time signature changes,” he said.
Sandra Milan will sing “The Deacon Suite,” a 3-movement suite of hymns, with music he wrote for recorder and piano.
The concert will open with a prelude by Bach, and the last piece is trumpet Voluntary by Handel on the organ keyboard. Near end is composer Robert J. Powell’s version of “Joyful, Joyful, We Adore Thee,” which he will play in a “light and bubbly manner to lighten it up.”
Normally he starts and ends his concerts loud, he said, but for this one, the thunderstorm will be in the middle. “After I blow the windows out of the building, I’m going to do the quiet, gentle, soft Christmas carol Deacon Suite,” he said.
Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com and 276-638-8801 ext. 243.