Organist, composer Peter Ramsey to present concert Sunday at Pocahontas Bassett

Out on his own

Ramsey decided to strike out on his own, choosing Pennsylvania because of friendships there. He started out working at a plant nursery until he ended up being solely a piano teacher.

He sometimes would travel 100 miles a week to and from students’ homes, not even resting if “there was 4 feet of snow on the ground or not – I got there.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Meanwhile, his father and aunt had inherited the 70 acres in the Franklin County community of Henry, where he lives now. There hadn’t been a house on it since an old log cabin 150 years ago. In 1996 he moved a trailer onto the property to live in when he would visit the area.

That’s when he started researching his genealogy, and now has more than 22,000 names in his database. He did his work at the Bassett Historical Center, where Pat Ross was a long-time executive director (now her daughter, Fran Snead, is in the role).

One day, an organist was needed for a funeral at Pocahontas, and Ross asked him to fill in. After the funeral, he remained to play the organ for his own pleasure, and was overheard, and asked to play organ whenever he was in town.