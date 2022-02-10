Out & About: Area entertainment and cultural events starting Feb. 10

Calendar items may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the newsroom at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville, or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, Va., 24115. Pictures are welcomed. Dates and times must be included.

BLACK HISTORY MONTH

Mt. Sinai Church, 7 Peters St., Martinsville, will hold its annual Black history program at 3 p.m. Sunday, with theme “Black History Through the Eyes of the Young and the Young at Heart.” Minister Julian Vaughn of Truth & Worship Outreach Ministries of Danville will be the guest speaker.

Mount Zion A.M.E. in Martinsville, which has been in the community for more than 150 years, will celebrate Founders Day and Black History Month on Sunday with Rev. Douglas B. Bynum preaching the 11 a.m. service.

Piedmont Arts will host its annual African American Read-In and Family Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. It is held in conjunction with the National African American Read-In established in 1990 by the Black Caucus of the National Council of Teachers of English to make literacy a significant part of Black History Month. Sponsored by Carter Bank & Trust, this free event will feature a performance by Kuumba Dance Ensemble Inc. at noon, drumming workshops, story time, crafts including West African-inspired beaded jewerly and coloring pages, and a public read-aloud at 1. The Martinsville Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. will also host a book drive for people who want to donate new or used books to local preschools. Snacks will be served.

MUSEUM EXHIBITS

The exhibit “Pardoned But Not Forgotten,” by the Martinsville 7 Initiative, is at the Fayette Area Historical Initiative Museum, 211 Fayette St., Martinsville.

The Virginia Museum of Natural History‘s latest exhibit, “The Science of Flight,” is open now.

“Our Living Past: Platinum Portraits of Southern Music Makers,” “Dear B.J.: Postcards from the Pandemic” and “Tara Compton” are on exhibit now at Piedmont Arts.

FOOD

The Spencer-Penn Centre says its Charcuterie Class filled up so quickly it had to schedule a second class, for Feb. 19. For information, call 957-5757.

The Spencer-Penn Centre’s 11th Annual Pig Cookin’ Competition will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 23.

ARTS AND CRAFTS

“Come Feel the Love in Uptown” Artisan Pop-Up Shop & Sale, with local artisans, will be this weekend: Friday from 4-8 p.m., Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at 20 Walnut St. This support of local craftspeople is coordinated by Martinsville UP.

Karen Conner and Sunday Wise will host a painting class at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb, 27, at the Bassett Moose Lodge. Conner will lead the painting of “He Is Risen,” a 16X20 canvas depicting a crown of thorns and purple cloth draped over a cross. The class is a fundraiser for the Moose Lodge. Register by calling Conner at 403-2059.

The P&HCC Dalton IDEA Center will hold a “Paper Crafting Series” to teach various methods of making homemade cards. To register for any class, call 276-656-5461 or visit ph.augusoft.net. The topics include:

Ink Creations: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, $15

Drip Paintings: 6:30-8 p.m., Mondays, Feb. 21 & 28; $25.

The Spencer-Penn Centre will hold a Barn Quilt class at noon Sunday, Feb. 20. All supplies are provided. The options and their prices are 24”x24” exterior, $65; 36”x36” exterior, $85; 12”x36” exterior, $75; 12”x12” exterior kits (to go only), $40. Once payment is received by Spencer-Penn, design choice should be sent to the instructor, Lauren Byron, at misslaurenbyron@gmail.com. Questions may be e-mailed to that e-mail address or to spc.susan@yahoo.com. The registration deadline is Monday.

MUSIC

Music Night at Spencer-Penn Friday will feature Gap Civil, taking the stage at 6 p.m. Admission is $5, and concessions will be available.

The Spencer-Penn Centre will host a Sock Hop on Sunday, Feb. 20 (time TBD). It will include refreshments, games, dancing, with a $5 admission (free for volunteers and donors).

Woofstock 2022, the Eighth Annual Fur Ball, will be held on Saturday, March 12, at Chatmoss Country Club. This fundraiser for the MHC SPCA will feature music by Seven Til Sunrise. For more information, call 276-252-9014 or email president@spcamhc.org.

Rooster Walk 12 will be held May 26-29. Bands scheduled to perform include Little Feat, Lettuce, Tab Benoit, BIG Something, The War and Treat, Andy Frasco & The U.N., Sammy Rae & The Friends, Brandon “Taz” Niederauer, Yarn, Mountain Heart, The Nude Party, Mike & The Moonpies, The Wooks, Sol Driven Train, Crawford & Power and Pirates of the Piedmont. For more information, visit RoosterWalk.com.

The Town of Ridgeway is interested in hosting local bands and musicians who are looking for a free venue to perform at in 2022. For more information, call the Mayor’s Office at 276-956-2328 or send an email to ridgewaymayor@gmail.com.

GARDENING

NCI’s L.I.F.E. series will feature lawn and garden care programs by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow, starting with “Gardening for Beginners” from 5:30-7 p.m. Feb. 22. Other sessions will be held March 23, May 25 & Sept. 28.

SHOW

Episodes of Rudy Girl’s Media’s “Hometown Hustle” are now showing on the Rudy’s Girl Media YouTube page.

In this new web-reality series Natalie Hodge and Devin Pendleton together provide the setting for DeShanta Hairston of Books and Crannies, Herb Atwell of Mountain Valley Brewing, Jailyn Draper of Social Butterfly Media Management, Abraham Gonzalez of Ape’s Frozen Yogurt, Teresa Martin of Teresa’s School of Baton and Dance and Wayne Draper of TAD Space & Right Now Remediation, Restoration & Repair tell their business stories.

DANCE

Henry County Parks and Recreation’s Daddy-Daughter Dance will feature food, music, dance, games and professional photos from 6-8 p.m. Friday at 395 John Redd Blvd., Collinsville. $25. Call HCPR at 276-634-4640 to register.

The Dancing for the Arts fundraiser for Piedmont Arts in Martinsville will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at the Martinsville High School Auditorium. (The fundraiser was set to take place in 2020, but was postponed as a precaution against COVID-19.)

The dance teams and their coaches are: Jennifer Bowles and Justin Chandler with Stacey Davis; Rebecca Crabtree and Gerald Kidd with Jane Leizer; Kathy Deacon and Jim Wilson with Stacey Davis; Brooke Holyfield-Quirk and Brian Williams with Catherine Rodenbough; Marlana Lackey and Ian Hogg with Davis; Demi Chapman and Hasan Davis with Rodenbough; Joyce Staples and Josh Bires-Grodensky with Shannon Hornsby and Sandy Strayer and Taylor Shank with Leizer.

LEADERSHIP BREAKFAST

Due to the rising spread of COVID-19, the Martin Luther King Jr. Leadership Breakfast which had been scheduled for this past Saturday has been postponed to March 12. The breakfast is sponsored by Tau Omicron Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Inc. and will be held at 9 a.m. March 12 at New College Institute, 191 Fayette St. The speaker will be Brittny McGraw of WSLS News 10. Admission costs $10. For more information, call Ben Gravely at 276-806-0515.

HISTORY

The MHC Historical Society will host its monthly lecture series, “Navigation in the Age of Sail,” at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20, in the former Henry County courthouse.

The MHC Historical Society has postponed its Founders Day event to March 20 at 3 p.m. at the former Henry County courthouse. Will Pannill, grandson of William Letcher Pannill, the founder of Pannill Knitting Co., will talk about the area’s textile heritage.

The unveiling of a historical marker about the Martinsville Seven in front of former Henry County courthouse, set originally for Feb. 26, has been postponed due to the increase in Covid cases.

HISTORIC GARDEN WEEK

The Historic Garden Week tours, hosted by the Garden Club of Virginia’s member clubs Garden Study Club and Martinsville Garden Club, will be held locally Wednesday, April 27.