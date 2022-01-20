Out & About: Area entertainment and cultural events starting Jan. 20

Calendar items may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the newsroom at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville, or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, Va., 24115. Pictures are welcomed. Dates and times must be included.

LEADERSHIP BREAKFAST

Due to the rising spread of COVID-19, the Martin Luther King Jr. Leadership Breakfast which had been scheduled for this past Saturday has been postponed to March 12. The breakfast is sponsored by Tau Omicron Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Inc. and will be held at 9 a.m. March 12 at New College Institute, 191 Fayette St. The speaker will be Brittny McGraw of WSLS News 10. Admission costs $10. For more information, call Ben Gravely at 276-806-0515.

HISTORY

The MHC Historical Society has postponed its Founders Day event to March 20 at 3 p.m. at the former Henry County courthouse. Will Pannill, grandson of William Letcher Pannill, the founder of Pannill Knitting Co., will talk about the area’s textile heritage.

A historical marker about the Martinsville Seven will be unveiled on Saturday, Feb. 26, in front of former Henry County courthouse.

ARTS AND CRAFTS

Genie Elgin will teach a painting class from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at the Spencer-Penn Centre. The cost is $25, which includes all supplies. Options are two snowmen, or one penguin holding a snowflake heart, both mostly blue. To register, call 276-957-5757.

A barn quilt class will be offered from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30, at the Spencer-Penn Centre. All supplies will be provided. Options range from a 12-inch square for $35 to 36-inch square for $85. Lauren Byron will teach. Register by calling 276-957-5757 or emailing spc.susan@yahoo.com.

The P&HCC Dalton IDEA Center will hold a “Paper Crafting Series” to teach various methods of making homemade cards. To register for any class, call 276-656-5461 or visit ph.augusoft.net. The topics are:

Rubber stamps: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2; $15

Ink Creations: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16; $15

Drip Paintings: 6:30-8 p.m., Mondays, Feb. 21 & 28; $25.

The P&HCC Dalton IDEA Center will hold “Fab Lab Family Day,” using the laser cutter to make custom valentines, from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 5. The cost is $15; register by calling 276-656-5461 or visiting ph.augusoft.net.

Wee Create at Piedmont Arts leads tots ages 2-5 through making crafts. A session will be held from 3:30-5 p.m. Feb. 8. The cost is $10; register by contacting 276-632-3221 or bjohnson@piedmontarts.org.

FOOD

The Spencer-Penn Centre will host a Charcuterie Class from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4. Jessica Minter will teach how to create a charcuterie board for two people to share, which students can take home. The value of that platter of food is estimated at $30 to $40. The cost is $20. Register by calling 276-957-5757.

TECHNOLOGY

An “Ask The Expert” Social Media Workshop will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, at the P&HCC Dalton Idea Center. The cost is $15; register by calling 276-656-5461 or visiting ph.augusoft.net.

MUSIC

The Town of Ridgeway is interested in hosting local bands and musicians who are looking for a free venue to perform at in 2022. For more information, call the Mayor’s Office at 276-956-2328 or send an email to ridgewaymayor@gmail.com.

TheatreWorks Community Players will present “Piano Bar” at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Black Box Theatre. Get tickets ($10) over twcp.net.

The Spencer-Penn Centre will host a Sock Hop on Sunday, Feb. 20 (time TBD). It will include refreshments, games, dancing, with a $5 admission (free for volunteers and donors).

Woofstock 2022, the Eighth Annual Fur Ball, will be held on Saturday, March 12, at Chatmoss Country Club. This fundraiser for the MHC SPCA will feature music by Seven Til Sunrise. For more information, call 276-252-9014 or email president@spcamhc.org.

Rooster Walk 12 will be held May 26-29. Bands scheduled to perform include Little Feat, Lettuce, Tab Benoit, BIG Something, The War and Treat, Andy Frasco & The U.N., Sammy Rae & The Friends, Brandon “Taz” Niederauer, Yarn, Mountain Heart, The Nude Party, Mike & The Moonpies, The Wooks, Sol Driven Train, Crawford & Power and Pirates of the Piedmont. For more information, visit RoosterWalk.com.

LECTURE

The New College Institute L.I.F.E. lecture series on Feb. 9 will feature “Mindset-Motivation-Movement” by Janet Steward of Smart Body Dynamics, from noon to 1:30 p.m.

MUSEUM EXHIBITS

The Virginia Museum of Natural History will unveil its latest exhibit, “The Science of Flight,” with a festival on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The exhibit provides an in-depth look into the many different methods animals take to the air and how humans came to understand the mechanics of flight by studying the first masters of the air: birds, bats, reptiles and insects. The festival will feature aviation-themed activities and crafts for all ages. Admission costs $10 for ages 18-59, $5 for children and free for seniors and museum members.

“Our Living Past: Platinum Portraits of Southern Music Makers,” “Dear B.J.: Postcards from the Pandemic” and “Tara Compton” open Saturday at Piedmont Arts.

GARDENING

NCI’s L.I.F.E. series will feature lawn and garden care programs by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow, starting with “Gardening for Beginners” from 5:30-7 p.m. Feb. 22. Other sessions will be held March 23, May 25 & Sept. 28.

SHOW

Episodes of Rudy Girl’s Media’s “Hometown Hustle” are now showing on the Rudy’s Girl Media YouTube page.

In this new web-reality series Natalie Hodge and Devin Pendleton together provide the setting for DeShanta Hairston of Books and Crannies, Herb Atwell of Mountain Valley Brewing, Jailyn Draper of Social Butterfly Media Management, Abraham Gonzalez of Ape’s Frozen Yogurt, Teresa Martin of Teresa’s School of Baton and Dance and Wayne Draper of TAD Space & Right Now Remediation, Restoration & Repair tell their business stories.

DANCE

Piedmont Arts’ Magical Mask-erade is for fathers (or other trusted adults) and young daughters. DJ What will play kid-friendly music, and there will be crafts and snacks. The event, from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, is free to members and $20 per pair, with $5 for each additional child, to others; RSVP to PiedmontArts.org or 276-632-3221.

Henry County Parks and Recreation’s Daddy-Daughter Dance will feature food, music, dance, games and professional photos from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, at 395 John Redd Blvd., Collinsville. $25. Call HCPR at 276-634-4640 to register.

The Dancing for the Arts fundraiser for Piedmont Arts in Martinsville will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at the Martinsville High School Auditorium. (The fundraiser was set to take place in 2020, but was postponed as a precaution against COVID-19.)

The dance teams and their coaches are: Jennifer Bowles and Justin Chandler with Stacey Davis; Rebecca Crabtree and Gerald Kidd with Jane Leizer; Kathy Deacon and Jim Wilson with Stacey Davis; Brooke Holyfield-Quirk and Brian Williams with Catherine Rodenbough; Marlana Lackey and Ian Hogg with Davis; Demi Chapman and Hasan Davis with Rodenbough; Joyce Staples and Josh Bires-Grodensky with Shannon Hornsby and Sandy Strayer and Taylor Shank with Leizer.