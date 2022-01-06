Out & About: Area entertainment and cultural events starting Jan. 6

Calendar items may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the newsroom at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville, or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, Va., 24115. Pictures are welcomed. Dates and times must be included.

TECHNOLOGY

Patrick & Henry Community College will host a Virtual Learning Leadership workshop every other Wednesday through June 22, from 4-5 p.m. The cost ranges from $225 for 12 sessions to $25 for individual sessions. Pre-registration is required at ph.augustof.net or by calling 276-656-0260.

MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY

The Martin Luther King Jr. Leadership Breakfast, sponsored by Tau Omicron Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Inc., will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at New College Institute, 191 Fayette St. The speaker will be Brittny McGraw of WSLS News 10. Admission costs $10.

ARTS AND CRAFTS

A barn quilt class will be offered from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30, at the Spencer-Penn Centre. All supplies will be provided. Options range from a 12-inch square for $35 to 36-inch square for $85. Lauren Byron will teach. Register by calling 276-957-5757 or emailing spc.susan@yahoo.com.

SOCIALS AND GAMES

Fontaine Ruritan Club has Bingo each Tuesday night at 7 p.m.

MUSIC

Music Night at Spencer Penn on Friday, Jan. 14, from 6-9 p.m., will feature The Rock Castle Ramblers. Concessions are available. Admission costs $5. The center is at 475 Spencer Penn Road, Spencer.

Woofstock 2022, the Eighth Annual Fur Ball, will be held on Saturday, March 12, at Chatmoss Country Club. This fundraiser for the MHC SPCA will feature music by Seven Til Sunrise. For more information, call 276-252-9014 or email president@spcamhc.org.

Rooster Walk 12 will be held May 26-29. Bands scheduled to perform include Little Feat, Lettuce, Tab Benoit, BIG Something, The War and Treat, Andy Frasco & The U.N., Sammy Rae & The Friends, Brandon “Taz” Niederauer, Yarn, Mountain Heart, The Nude Party, Mike & The Moonpies, The Wooks, Sol Driven Train, Crawford & Power and Pirates of the Piedmont. For more information, visit RoosterWalk.com.

MUSEUM EXHIBITS

“Crossroads: Change in Rural America,” a traveling Smithsonian exhibit, is on display at the Creative Arts Center in Stuart.

Piedmont Arts in Martinsville has exhibits running through Saturday: “Carl Chiarenza,” on loan from the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts; “Print/Reprint” by Asheville Printmakers; and “Tools of Happiness” by George Ray Shelton. Art @ Happy Hour will be held from 5-7 p.m. today.

The Virginia Museum of Natural History will unveil its latest exhibit, “The Science of Flight,” with a festival on Saturday, Jan. 22, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The exhibit provides an in-depth look into the many different methods animals take to the air and how humans came to understand the mechanics of flight by studying the first masters of the air: birds, bats, reptiles and insects. The festival will feature aviation-themed activities and crafts for all ages. Admission costs $10 for ages 18-59, $5 for children and free for seniors and museum members.

SHOW

Episodes of Rudy Girl’s Media’s “Hometown Hustle” are now showing on the Rudy’s Girl Media YouTube page.

In this new web-reality series Natalie Hodge and Devin Pendleton together provide the setting for DeShanta Hairston of Books and Crannies, Herb Atwell of Mountain Valley Brewing, Jailyn Draper of Social Butterfly Media Management, Abraham Gonzalez of Ape’s Frozen Yogurt, Teresa Martin of Teresa’s School of Baton and Dance and Wayne Draper of TAD Space & Right Now Remediation, Restoration & Repair tell their business stories.

DANCE

The Oldskool Band will perform for a dance from 7-9:30 p.m. Friday at the Cascade School Commumity Center, at 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade. Admission costs $8.

Piedmont Arts’ Magical Mask-erade is for fathers (or other trusted adults) and young daughters. DJ What will play kid-friendly music, and there will be crafts and snacks. The event, from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, is free to members and $20 per pair, with $5 for each additional child, to others; RSVP to PiedmontArts.org or 276-632-3221.

The Dancing for the Arts fundraiser for Piedmont Arts in Martinsville will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at the Martinsville High School Auditorium. (The fundraiser was set to take place in 2020, but was postponed as a precaution against COVID-19.)

The dance teams and their coaches are: Jennifer Bowles and Justin Chandler with Stacey Davis; Rebecca Crabtree and Gerald Kidd with Jane Leizer; Kathy Deacon and Jim Wilson with Stacey Davis; Brooke Holyfield-Quirk and Brian Williams with Catherine Rodenbough; Marlana Lackey and Ian Hogg with Davis; Demi Chapman and Hasan Davis with Rodenbough; Joyce Staples and Josh Bires-Grodensky with Shannon Hornsby and Sandy Strayer and Taylor Shank with Leizer.