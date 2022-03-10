Out & About: Area entertainment and cultural events starting March 10

Calendar items may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the newsroom at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville, or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, Va., 24115. Pictures are welcomed. Dates and times must be included.

ARTS AND CRAFTS

The Axton Crafters will spend Saturday together at the Axton fire department, starting with an Easter decoration crafts session at 10 a.m. Linda Wilson will have supplies for making a variety of decorations, including painted wood bunny cut-outs with 3-D flowers, signs and wreaths. The costs range from $5 to $40. At 3 p.m., she will teach a Cricut class; bring your laptop and Cricut supplies. The cost for that is $30. Call Wilson at 806-9683 to register.

Fab Lab Family Day: 3D Doodler Pens will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Patrick & Henry Community College Dalton IDEA Center. The cost is $15; register at 656-5461 or ph.augusoft.net.

P&HCC will offer the photography class in Still Life: Flowers from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays, March 12 and 19, at the Patrick County site and March 26 and April 2 at Walker 135 at the main site, taught by Rick Dawson. For more information and to register, call 656-5461 or visit ph.augusoft.net.

On Saturdays, April 23 & 30, from 9 a.m. to noon, Rick Dawson will teach Action Photography at P&HCC’s Patrick County site. Register at 656-5461 or visit ph.augusoft.net.

Kimberly Boyd will teach a step-by-step painting class with the subject of clover and lightning bugs from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Hugo’s. A class from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, at Studio 107 will feature the subject “Springside by the Water.” The cost for either class is $25. To register, email kdboyd@aumail.averett.edu.

The Blue Ridge Regional Library will offer “Bees and Butterflies: Our Beloved Pollinators” Deco Mesh wreath-making classes. These free classes will provide all the supplies you need to make a spring wreath. Just register to save yourself a spot. The classes are:

2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Collinsville branch library (647-1112)

4:30 p.m. Thursday, March 17, at the Patrick County Branch (694-3352)

2:30 p.m. Friday, March 18, at the Bassett Branch (629-2426)

2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 19, at the Martinsville Branch (403-5430)

The Spencer-Penn Centre will host a Grapevine Wreath class from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, March 19. Students should wear gloves and bring a flathead screwdriver with them to class. The cost is $15. Register by calling the center at 957-5757.

Genie Elgin will teach a painting class at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at the Spencer-Penn Centre. All supplies will be provided. The cost is $25; register by calling 957-5757.

The Spencer-Penn Centre will hold a Barn Quilt class at noon Sunday, March 27. All supplies are provided. The options and their prices are 36”x36” exterior, $85; 12”x36” exterior, $75; 24”x24”, $65. Call the center at 957-5757 to register.

MUSIC

The Canned Biskits will be the band playing Friday, from 7-9:30 p.m., for the dance at the Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance. Admission costs $8.

Music Night at Spencer-Penn on Friday, March 11, will feature a performance of Jus Cauz Bluegrass Band, starting at 6:15 p.m. The doors open at 5. Concessions will be sold.

Woofstock 2022, the Eighth Annual Fur Ball, will be held on Saturday, March 12, at Chatmoss Country Club. This fundraiser for the MHC SPCA will feature music by Seven Til Sunrise. For more information, call 252-9014 or email president@spcamhc.org.

The Bassett Historical Center has gone back to holding its monthly programs which are free and open to the public. The Southern Gentlemen will perform there from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, March 29.

Fiddlin’ Earl White and his string band will perform old-time tunes at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 7, at Piedmont Arts, preceded by a reception at 6:30 p.m. Tickets ($20) are available at PiedmontArts.org.

Music in the Box, the new music series at the Black Box Theatre,has shows some Saturday nights at 7:30: the T.C. Carter Band on Friday, April 8; Violet Bell featuring Lizzy Ross and Omar Ruiz-Lopez on Saturday, April 23; and Julianna MacDowell on Friday, May 6.

The Ground Floor presents a “Tiny Desk Concert”with the band Liv Sloan, at 8 p.m. Friday, April 1, at The Ground Floor, 1 E. Church St. Olivia Sloan Martin describes it: “musicians play live in a confined or constricted space (much like an office cubicle), in which the ground floor will be decorated as one big tiny desk!” Other band members are Alyssa Prillaman on backing vocals and keyboard, Camry “HD” Harris on drums, Kasey “DJ WHAT!” Lucas on bass and Griffin Haley on guitar. The Ground Floor is at 1 E. Church St.; admission is $10.

Rooster Walk 12 will be held May 26-29. Bands scheduled to perform include Little Feat, Lettuce, Tab Benoit, BIG Something, The War and Treat, Andy Frasco & The U.N., Sammy Rae & The Friends, Brandon “Taz” Niederauer, Yarn, Mountain Heart, The Nude Party, Mike & The Moonpies, The Wooks, Sol Driven Train, Crawford & Power and Pirates of the Piedmont. For more information, visit RoosterWalk.com.

The Town of Ridgeway is interested in hosting local bands and musicians who are looking for a free venue to perform at in 2022. For more information, call the Mayor’s Office at 956-2328 or send an email to ridgewaymayor@gmail.com.

SHOW

The Magna Vista Theater Department will present “Chicago: High School Edition” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets cost $8 over our.show/chicagomv and $10 at the door.

Episodes of Rudy Girl’s Media’s “Hometown Hustle” are now showing on the Rudy’s Girl Media YouTube page.

In this web-reality series Natalie Hodge and Devin Pendleton together provide the setting for DeShanta Hairston of Books and Crannies, Herb Atwell of Mountain Valley Brewing, Jailyn Draper of Social Butterfly Media Management, Abraham Gonzalez of Ape’s Frozen Yogurt, Teresa Martin of Teresa’s School of Baton and Dance and Wayne Draper of TAD Space & Right Now Remediation, Restoration & Repair tell their business stories.

MUSEUM EXHIBITS

The exhibit “Pardoned But Not Forgotten,” by the Martinsville 7 Initiative, is at the Fayette Area Historical Initiative Museum, 211 Fayette St., Martinsville.

The Virginia Museum of Natural History‘s latest exhibit, “The Science of Flight,” is open now.

“Our Living Past: Platinum Portraits of Southern Music Makers,” “Dear B.J.: Postcards from the Pandemic” and “Tara Compton” are on exhibit now at Piedmont Arts. Art @ Happy Hour from 5-7 tonight features self-guided tours of the exhibit in a social atmosphere with refreshments.

FOOD

The Spencer-Penn Centre’s 11th Annual Pig Cookin’ Competition will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 23.

The Virginia Museum of Natural History’s annual Grapes & Grains wine and brandy tasting event will be held from 6:30-10 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at the museum. The event will include heavy hors d’oeuvres, and a silent auction. Dress is safari chic or dressy casual. Tickets are $50, at the museum box office or www.vmnh.net.

BREAKFAST

The Martin Luther King Jr. Leadership Breakfast, sponsored by Tau Omicron Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Inc., will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday at New College Institute, 191 Fayette St. The speaker will be Brittny McGraw of WSLS News 10. Admission costs $10. For more information, call Ben Gravely at 806-0515.

AWARDS

The Virginia Museum of Natural History will host the 34th Annual Thomas Jefferson Awards ceremony from 5:30-8 p.m. at the museum. The event will include a fine menu of hors d’oeuvres, wine and beer, as well as non-alcoholic beverages. Tickets are only $15 in advance and $20 at the door and can be reserved on www.vmnh.net.

HISTORY

The MHC Historical Society will hold its Founders Day event at 3 p.m. March 20 at the former Henry County courthouse. Will Pannill, grandson of William Letcher Pannill, the founder of Pannill Knitting Co., will talk about the area’s textile heritage.

GARDEN WEEK

The Historic Garden Week tours, hosted by the Garden Club of Virginia’s member clubs Garden Study Club and Martinsville Garden Club, will be held locally Wednesday, April 27. The houses open will be the Parrish House, 311 E. Church St.; the Sauffley home, 327 E. Church St.; One Starling, 1 Starling Ave.; and the Hudson home, 1411 Whittle Road.