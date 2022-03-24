Out & About: Area entertainment and cultural events starting March 24

Calendar items may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the newsroom at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville, or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, Va., 24115. Pictures are welcomed. Dates and times must be included.

COLLEGE FOR OLDER ADULTS

The Reynolds Homestead’s College for Older Adults will offer a variety of classes, workshops, lectures and group trips from April 11 through May 20. Topics include art, history, health & fitness and hiking, for people ages 50 and older. People who may be interested are invited to an information session at 2 p.m. today. Over tea and refreshments, Reynolds Homestead staff will describe the offerings, help with registration and answer questions. To attend, register at https://bit.ly/COA22registrationevent.

THEATER

The Martinsville High School musical “Aladdin Jr.” will be presented at 7 p.m. Friday, April 1, and Saturday, April 2, and at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 3, at the school. Tickets cost $8 before 3 p.m. April 1 and $10 after and can be purchased on mcpsfinearts.org. You can also get a virtual ticket to watch the show online.

ARTS AND CRAFTS

P&HCC will offer the photography class in Still Life: Flowers from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays, March 26 and April 2, at Walker 135 at the main site, taught by Rick Dawson. For more information and to register, call 656-5461 or visit ph.augusoft.net.

On Saturdays, April 23 & 30, from 9 a.m. to noon, Rick Dawson will teach Action Photography at P&HCC’s Patrick County site. Register at 656-5461 or visit ph.augusoft.net.

Genie Elgin will teach a step-by-step painting class at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Spencer-Penn Centre. All supplies will be provided; $25.

The Spencer-Penn Centre will hold a Barn Quilt class at noon Sunday. All supplies are provided. The options and their prices are 36”x36” exterior, $85; 12”x36” exterior, $75; 24”x24”, $65. Call the center at 957-5757 to register.

EASTER

For religious services, see the Bulletin’s church news page on Fridays.

The Ararat Ruritan Club will host a community Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at the club building, 4711 Ararat Hwy.

The Bassett Moose Lodge, 62 Spring Garden Lane, will hold an Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 16, with the Easter Bunny, a bike giveaway and toys. An auction will start at 2 p.m.

MUSIC

Jus’ Cauz will be the band playing Friday, from 7-9:30 p.m., for the dance at the Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance. Admission costs $8.

The Middle & High School All-Area Band Concert will be presented at 4 p.m. online and in the Martinsville High School auditorium on Saturday, March 25. Admission is free.

The Bassett Historical Center has gone back to holding its monthly programs which are free and open to the public. The Southern Gentlemen will perform there from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday.

Fiddlin’ Earl White and his string band will perform old-time tunes at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 7, at Piedmont Arts, preceded by a reception at 6:30 p.m. Tickets ($20) are available at PiedmontArts.org.

Music in the Box, the new music series at the Black Box Theatre has shows some Saturday nights at 7:30: the T.C. Carter Band on Friday, April 8; Violet Bell featuring Lizzy Ross and Omar Ruiz-Lopez on Saturday, April 23; and Julianna MacDowell on Friday, May 6.

The Ground Floor presents a “Tiny Desk Concert” with the band Liv Sloan, at 8 p.m. Friday, April 1, at The Ground Floor, 1 E. Church St. Olivia Sloan Martin describes it: “musicians play live in a confined or constricted space (much like an office cubicle), in which the ground floor will be decorated as one big tiny desk!” Other band members are Alyssa Prillaman on backing vocals and keyboard, Camry “HD” Harris on drums, Kasey “DJ WHAT!” Lucas on bass and Griffin Haley on guitar. The Ground Floor is at 1 E. Church St.; admission is $10.

Rooster Walk 12 will be held May 26-29. Bands scheduled to perform include Little Feat, Lettuce, Tab Benoit, BIG Something, The War and Treat, Andy Frasco & The U.N., Sammy Rae & The Friends, Brandon “Taz” Niederauer, Yarn, Mountain Heart, The Nude Party, Mike & The Moonpies, The Wooks, Sol Driven Train, Crawford & Power and Pirates of the Piedmont. For more information, visit RoosterWalk.com.

The Town of Ridgeway is interested in hosting local bands and musicians who are looking for a free venue to perform at in 2022. For more information, call the Mayor’s Office at 956-2328 or send an email to ridgewaymayor@gmail.com.

SHOW

Episodes of Rudy Girl’s Media’s “Hometown Hustle” are now showing on the Rudy’s Girl Media YouTube page.

In this web-reality series Natalie Hodge and Devin Pendleton together provide the setting for DeShanta Hairston of Books and Crannies, Herb Atwell of Mountain Valley Brewing, Jailyn Draper of Social Butterfly Media Management, Abraham Gonzalez of Ape’s Frozen Yogurt, Teresa Martin of Teresa’s School of Baton and Dance and Wayne Draper of TAD Space & Right Now Remediation, Restoration & Repair tell their business stories.

MUSEUM EXHIBITS

The exhibit “Pardoned But Not Forgotten,” by the Martinsville 7 Initiative, is at the Fayette Area Historical Initiative Museum, 211 Fayette St., Martinsville.

The Virginia Museum of Natural History‘s latest exhibit, “The Science of Flight,” is open now.

“Out of the Darkness,” “Looking at Appalachia” and “VMFA on the Road” will open on Saturday at Piedmont Arts.

FOOD

The Spencer-Penn Centre’s 11th Annual Pig Cookin’ Competition will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 23.

The Virginia Museum of Natural History’s annual Grapes & Grains wine and brandy tasting event will be held from 6:30-10 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at the museum. The event will include heavy hors d’oeuvres, and a silent auction. Dress is safari chic or dressy casual. Tickets are $50, at the museum box office or www.vmnh.net.

AWARDS

The Virginia Museum of Natural History will host the 34th Annual Thomas Jefferson Awards ceremony from 5:30-8 tonight at the museum. The event will include a fine menu of hors d’oeuvres, wine and beer, as well as non-alcoholic beverages. Tickets are only $15 in advance and $20 at the door and can be reserved on www.vmnh.net.

AWARENESS

Autism Awareness Day will be held from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at Jack Dalton Park, with vendors, food trucks, information on resources and doctors to answer questions.

GARDEN WEEK

The Historic Garden Week tours, hosted by the Garden Club of Virginia’s member clubs Garden Study Club and Martinsville Garden Club, will be held locally Wednesday, April 27. The houses open will be the Parrish House, 311 E. Church St.; the Sauffley home, 327 E. Church St.; One Starling, 1 Starling Ave.; and the Hudson home, 1411 Whittle Road. Tickets can be purchased at eventbrite.com/e/89th-historic-garden-week-in-virginia-tickets.