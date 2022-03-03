Out & About: Area entertainment and cultural events starting March 3

Calendar items may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the newsroom at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville, or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, Va., 24115. Pictures are welcomed. Dates and times must be included.

ARTS AND CRAFTS

Kimberly Boyd will lead a painting class (giraffes) from 6-8 p.m. today at Scuffle Hill Brewery. $25; to register, text “giraffe” to 618-0617.

The Spencer-Penn Centre will host a Grapevine Wreath class from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, March 19. Students should wear gloves and bring a flathead screwdriver with them to class. The cost is $15. Register by calling the center at 957-5757.

Genie Elgin will teach a painting class at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 26. All supplies will be provided. The cost is $25; register by calling 957-5757.

The Spencer-Penn Centre will hold a Barn Quilt class at noon Sunday, March 27. All supplies are provided. The options and their prices are 36”x36” exterior, $85; 12”x36” exterior, $75; 24”x24”, $65. Call the center at 957-5757 to register.

MUSIC

Music in the Box, the new music series at the Black Box Theatre, will present its first performance, Danny Brooks & Lil Miss Debi, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets cost $10 and are available on www.twcp.net or at the door. Following shows will be the T.C. Carter Band, Friday, April 8; Violet Bell featuring Lizzy Ross and Omar Ruiz-Lopez, Saturday, April 23; and Julianna MacDowell on Friday, May 6.

Music Night at Spencer-Penn on Friday, March 11, will feature a performance of Jus Cauz Bluegrass Band, starting at 6:15 p.m. The doors open at 5. Concessions will be sold.

Woofstock 2022, the Eighth Annual Fur Ball, will be held on Saturday, March 12, at Chatmoss Country Club. This fundraiser for the MHC SPCA will feature music by Seven Til Sunrise. For more information, call 252-9014 or email president@spcamhc.org.

The Bassett Historical Center has gone back to holding its monthly programs which are free and open to the public — with just one change: Masks are required. The Southern Gentlemen will perform there from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, March 29.

The Ground Floor presents a “Tiny Desk Concert”with the band Liv Sloan, at 8 p.m. Friday, April 1, at The Ground Floor, 1 E. Church St. Olivia Sloan Martin describes it: “musicians play live in a confined or constricted space (much like an office cubicle), in which the ground floor will be decorated as one big tiny desk!” Other band members are Alyssa Prillaman on backing vocals and keyboard, Camry “HD” Harris on drums, Kasy “DJ WHAT!” Lucas on bass and Griffin Haley on guitar. The Ground Floor is at 1 E. Church St.; admission is $10.

Rooster Walk 12 will be held May 26-29. Bands scheduled to perform include Little Feat, Lettuce, Tab Benoit, BIG Something, The War and Treat, Andy Frasco & The U.N., Sammy Rae & The Friends, Brandon “Taz” Niederauer, Yarn, Mountain Heart, The Nude Party, Mike & The Moonpies, The Wooks, Sol Driven Train, Crawford & Power and Pirates of the Piedmont. For more information, visit RoosterWalk.com.

The Town of Ridgeway is interested in hosting local bands and musicians who are looking for a free venue to perform at in 2022. For more information, call the Mayor’s Office at 956-2328 or send an email to ridgewaymayor@gmail.com.

SHOW

The Magna Vista Theater Department will present “Chicago: High School Edition” at 7 p.m. March 11 & 12 and 3 p.m. March 13. Tickets cost $8 over our.show/chicagomv and $10 at the door.

Episodes of Rudy Girl’s Media’s “Hometown Hustle” are now showing on the Rudy’s Girl Media YouTube page.

In this new web-reality series Natalie Hodge and Devin Pendleton together provide the setting for DeShanta Hairston of Books and Crannies, Herb Atwell of Mountain Valley Brewing, Jailyn Draper of Social Butterfly Media Management, Abraham Gonzalez of Ape’s Frozen Yogurt, Teresa Martin of Teresa’s School of Baton and Dance and Wayne Draper of TAD Space & Right Now Remediation, Restoration & Repair tell their business stories.

GAMES

The Ararat Ruritan Club will hold a rook tournament at 6 p.m. Saturday. The cost is $20/team or $10/person, and cash prizes will depend on the number of players. The doors will open at 5, and concessions will be available.

MUSEUM EXHIBITS

The exhibit “Pardoned But Not Forgotten,” by the Martinsville 7 Initiative, is at the Fayette Area Historical Initiative Museum, 211 Fayette St., Martinsville.

The Virginia Museum of Natural History‘s latest exhibit, “The Science of Flight,” is open now.

“Our Living Past: Platinum Portraits of Southern Music Makers,” “Dear B.J.: Postcards from the Pandemic” and “Tara Compton” are on exhibit now at Piedmont Arts.

FOOD

The Spencer-Penn Centre’s 11th Annual Pig Cookin’ Competition will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 23.

DANCE

Infinity Acres will host “Spring Special Prom 2022” for adults with disabilities from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the Virginia Museum of Natural History. Festivities will include limo rides, a red carpet walk, crowns and tiaras, balloon archway, gift bags and more. To volunteer, visit www.InfinityAcres.org or call Laura Steere at 358-2378.

The Dancing for the Arts fundraiser for Piedmont Arts in Martinsville will be at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Martinsville High School Auditorium.

The dance teams and their coaches are: Jennifer Bowles and Justin Chandler with Stacey Davis; Rebecca Crabtree and Gerald Kidd with Jane Leizer; Kathy Deacon and Jim Wilson with Stacey Davis; Brooke Holyfield-Quirk and Brian Williams with Catherine Rodenbough; Marlana Lackey and Ian Hogg with Davis; Demi Chapman and Hasan Davis with Rodenbough; Joyce Staples and Josh Bires-Grodensky with Shannon Hornsby and Sandy Strayer and Taylor Shank with Leizer.

LEADERSHIP BREAKFAST

The Martin Luther King Jr. Leadership Breakfast, sponsored by Tau Omicron Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Inc., will be held at 9 a.m. March 12 at New College Institute, 191 Fayette St. The speaker will be Brittny McGraw of WSLS News 10. Admission costs $10. For more information, call Ben Gravely at 806-0515.

HISTORY

The MHC Historical Society will hold its Founders Day event at 3 p.m. March 20 at the former Henry County courthouse. Will Pannill, grandson of William Letcher Pannill, the founder of Pannill Knitting Co., will talk about the area’s textile heritage.

HISTORIC GARDEN WEEK

The Historic Garden Week tours, hosted by the Garden Club of Virginia’s member clubs Garden Study Club and Martinsville Garden Club, will be held locally Wednesday, April 27. The houses open will be the Parrish House, 311 E. Church St.; the Sauffley home, 327 E. Church St.; One Starling, 1 Starling Ave.; and the Hudson home, 1411 Whittle Road.