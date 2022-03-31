Out & About: Area entertainment and cultural events starting March 31

Calendar items may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the newsroom at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville, or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, Va., 24115. Pictures are welcomed. Dates and times must be included.

PROGRAMS

Janet Demiray once was a Counselor for Public Affairs at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine. That gives her a unique insight into the country which is under vicious attack by Russia. She will give a talk, “Understanding the War in Ukraine: Background on the Fight to Survive a Nation,” at the Blue Ridge Regional Library: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 7, at the Patrick County Branch (call 694-3352 to register) and 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 9 (403-5430 to register).

Debbie Youngman will talk about her book “Laughter in the Library” and share stories from her career as a librarian at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 12, at the Bassett Historical Center.

AWARENESS

Autism Awareness Day will be held from 1-4 p.m. Saturday at Jack Dalton Park, with vendors, food trucks, information on resources and doctors to answer questions.

COLLEGE FOR OLDER ADULTS

The Reynolds Homestead’s College for Older Adults will offer a variety of classes, workshops, lectures and group trips from April 11 through May 20. Topics include art, history, health & fitness and hiking, for people ages 50 and older. Registration is $60, though some field trips and crafts have additional fees. See the classes at www.reynoldshomestead.vt.edu/upcoming-events/COA.html. Paper catalogs are available at the Patrick County Chamber of Commerce and Blue Ridge Regional Library.

THEATER

The Martinsville High School musical “Aladdin Jr.” will be presented at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 3 p.m. Sunday at the school. Tickets cost $8 before 3 p.m. April 1 and $10 after and can be purchased on mcpsfinearts.org. You can also get a virtual ticket to watch the show online.

Bassett High School will present “Sounds of the Stage: A Broadway Revue” on April 29 in the school auditorium. The show starts at 7:30 p.m., and a dinner provided by Brenda’s Catering will start at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 for the show and $15 for the show and dinner, available over our.show/bhssounds.

The Patriot Players will present “Steel Magnolias” at 7 p.m. May 19-21 and at 2 p.m. May 21 at the Walker Fine Arts Theatre at Patrick & Henry Community College. Tickets will be available for purchase through www.phccpatriotplayers.com and at the door.

ARTS AND CRAFTS

On Saturdays, April 23 & 30, from 9 a.m. to noon, Rick Dawson will teach Action Photography at P&HCC’s Patrick County site. Register at 656-5461 or visit ph.augusoft.net.

EASTER

For religious services, see the Bulletin’s church news page on Fridays.

The Harvest Youth Board will present “Books & Bunnies” from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 9, at the Smith River Sports Complex. An Easter egg hunt for children up through age 5 will being at 9:30 a.m., and an egg hunt for kids ages 6-13 will begin at 11:15 a.m.

The Ararat Ruritan Club will host a community Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at the club building, 4711 Ararat Hwy.

The Bassett Moose Lodge, 62 Spring Garden Lane, will hold an Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 16, with the Easter Bunny, a bike giveaway and toys. An auction will start at 2 p.m.

MUSIC

Oldskool will be the band playing Friday, from 7-9:30 p.m., for the dance at the Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance. Admission costs $8.

The Ground Floor presents a “Tiny Desk Concert” with the band Liv Sloan, at 8 p.m. Friday at The Ground Floor, 1 E. Church St. Olivia Sloan Martin describes it: “musicians play live in a confined or constricted space (much like an office cubicle), in which the ground floor will be decorated as one big tiny desk!” Other band members are Alyssa Prillaman on backing vocals and keyboard, Camry “HD” Harris on drums, Kasey “DJ WHAT!” Lucas on bass and Griffin Haley on guitar. The Ground Floor is at 1 E. Church St.; admission is $10.

Fiddlin’ Earl White and his string band will perform old-time tunes at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 7, at Piedmont Arts, preceded by a reception at 6:30 p.m. Tickets ($20) are available at PiedmontArts.org.

The T.C. Carter Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday as part of the Music in the Boxseries at the Black Box Theatre. Other shows (also at 7:30) will be Violet Bell featuring Lizzy Ross and Omar Ruiz-Lopez on Saturday, April 23; and Julianna MacDowell on Friday, May 6.

Rooster Walk 12 will be held May 26-29. Bands scheduled to perform include Little Feat, Lettuce, Tab Benoit, BIG Something, The War and Treat, Andy Frasco & The U.N., Sammy Rae & The Friends, Brandon “Taz” Niederauer, Yarn, Mountain Heart, The Nude Party, Mike & The Moonpies, The Wooks, Sol Driven Train, Crawford & Power and Pirates of the Piedmont. For more information, visit RoosterWalk.com.

The Town of Ridgeway is interested in hosting local bands and musicians who are looking for a free venue to perform at in 2022. For more information, call the Mayor’s Office at 956-2328 or send an email to ridgewaymayor@gmail.com.

SHOW

Episodes of Rudy Girl’s Media’s “Hometown Hustle” are now showing on the Rudy’s Girl Media YouTube page.

In this web-reality series Natalie Hodge and Devin Pendleton together provide the setting for DeShanta Hairston of Books and Crannies, Herb Atwell of Mountain Valley Brewing, Jailyn Draper of Social Butterfly Media Management, Abraham Gonzalez of Ape’s Frozen Yogurt, Teresa Martin of Teresa’s School of Baton and Dance and Wayne Draper of TAD Space & Right Now Remediation, Restoration & Repair tell their business stories.

MUSEUM EXHIBITS

The exhibit “Pardoned But Not Forgotten,” by the Martinsville 7 Initiative, is at the Fayette Area Historical Initiative Museum, 211 Fayette St., Martinsville.

The Virginia Museum of Natural History‘s latest exhibit, “The Science of Flight,” is open now.

“Out of the Darkness,” “Looking at Appalachia” and “VMFA on the Road” will open on Saturday at Piedmont Arts.

FOOD

The Spencer-Penn Centre’s 11th Annual Pig Cookin’ Competition will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 23.

The Virginia Museum of Natural History’s annual Grapes & Grains wine and brandy tasting event will be held from 6:30-10 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at the museum. The event will include heavy hors d’oeuvres, and a silent auction. Dress is safari chic or dressy casual. Tickets are $50, at the museum box office or www.vmnh.net.

GARDEN WEEK

The Historic Garden Week tours, hosted by the Garden Club of Virginia’s member clubs Garden Study Club and Martinsville Garden Club, will be held locally Wednesday, April 27. The houses open will be the Parrish House, 311 E. Church St.; the Saufley home, 327 E. Church St.; One Starling, 1 Starling Ave.; and the Hudson home, 1411 Whittle Road. Tickets can be purchased at eventbrite.com/e/89th-historic-garden-week-in-virginia-tickets.