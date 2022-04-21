Out & About: Area entertainment and cultural events starting Thursday, April 21

Calendar items may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the newsroom at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville, or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, Va., 24115. Pictures are welcomed. Dates and times must be included.

FOOD

The Spencer-Penn Centre’s 11th Annual Pig Cookin’ Competition will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The Virginia Museum of Natural History’s annual Grapes & Grains wine and brandy tasting event will be held from 6:30-10 p.m. Saturday at the museum. The event will include heavy hors d’oeuvres, and a silent auction. Dress is safari chic or dressy casual. Tickets are $50, at the museum box office or www.vmnh.net.

THEATER

The Patriot Players will present “Steel Magnolias” at 7 p.m. May 19-21 and at 2 p.m. May 22 at the Walker Fine Arts Theatre at Patrick & Henry Community College. Tickets will be available for purchase through www.phccpatriotplayers.com and at the door.

ARTS AND CRAFTS

Genie Elgin is teaching painting classes at the branches of the Blue Ridge Regional Library through a program called “Pastels & Mocktails.” The free classes instruct step by step how to paint a beach scene. Remaining classes in the series will be:

3:30 p.m. today at the Patrick County Branch; call 694-3352 to register.

2:30 p.m. Friday at the Bassett Branch; call 629-2426 to register.

2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Martinsville Branch; call 403-5430 to register.

On Saturdays, April 23 & 30, from 9 a.m. to noon, Rick Dawson will teach Action Photography at P&HCC’s Patrick County site. Register at 656-5461 or visit ph.augusoft.net.

Kimberly Boyd will teach the step-by-step painting class “Field of Sunflowers” from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Studio 107. To register, text her at 618-0617.

Chix with Stix are knitters who gather from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Piedmont Arts. Bring your own supplies to knit in companionship. The cost is $5 for people who are not members of Piedmont Arts.

The drop-off time for entries in Piedmont Arts’ Expressions 2022 exhibit is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at the museum. “Expressions” is open-entry. Up to two pieces of art, completed in the last 3 years and not previously shown in Expressions, may be submitted per artist. Cash prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place in seven categories, as well as purchase awards, the Lynwood Artists Award and Best In Show. Entry forms are at piedmontarts.org/info/expressions.cfm. Expressions will be on display May 28-July 29.

EARTH DAY

Piedmont Arts will host Earth Day Family Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the Gravely-Lester Art Garden. Barefoot Puppet Theatre will perform at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., and the Blue Ridge Regional Library will read for storytime at 12:15 p.m. The Teen Arts Council will lead puppet-making and face-painting. The Virginia Museum of Natural History, Dan River Basin and Martinsville Bee City Committee will have booths. Free snacks will be offered, and a food truck will be on site.

MUSIC

The Hard Times Band will perform Friday night at the Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance, from 7-9:30 p.m. at 3561 Huntington Trail. Admission costs $8. Oldskool will perform on April 29.

The Music in the Box series at the Black Box Theatre (44 Franklin St.) will have its biggest show on Saturday, with Lizzy Ross and Omar Ruiz-Lopez. The show ($20) starts at 7:30 p.m. A meet-and-greet VIP reception before the show will start at 6 p.m., with tickets ($20) to be sold separately at twcp.net. Sponsors get two tickets to both the show and reception (names are on the “will call” list). Julianna MacDowell will perform on Friday, May 6.

After Jack will bring “hot folk” from the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains to Piedmont Arts’ annual Garden Party on Friday, April 29. The event kicks off at 6 p.m. in the Gravely-Lester Art Garden. Tickets ($20) can be purchased on PiedmontArts.org.

Bassett High School students will perform “Sounds of the Stage—A Broadway Revue” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 29, at the high school. Tickets ($5) can be bought on our.show/bhssounds. A dinner can be had with the meal starting at 5:30 p.m. for a total ticket cost of $15.

TheatreWorks Community Players will present “Piano Bar” at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at the Black Box Theatre, 44 Franklin St. The cast includes singers Briana Tatum, Bryan Dunn, Heather Minter, Jim Woods, Michelle Epps and backup accompanist Tom Berry. Ann Nichols will be the pianist. Joanie McPeak is directing. They will perform a mixture of jazz standards from The Great American Songbook as well as a Beatles Medley and Jersey Boys Medley.

The Slate Mountain Ramblers will peform for Music Night at Spencer-Penn (475 Spencer-Penn Road) at 6:15 p.m. Friday, May 13. Admission is $5, and concessions will be available.

The Spencer-Penn Centre, 475 Spencer-Penn Road, will host a Sock Hop from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, May 15. DJ What! (Kasey Lucas) will play music, and card games will be played. Admission is $5, which includes refreshments.

Rooster Walk 12 will be held May 26-29. Bands scheduled to perform include Little Feat, Lettuce, Tab Benoit, BIG Something, The War and Treat, Andy Frasco & The U.N., Sammy Rae & The Friends, Brandon “Taz” Niederauer, Yarn, Mountain Heart, The Nude Party, Mike & The Moonpies, The Wooks, Sol Driven Train, Crawford & Power and Pirates of the Piedmont. For more information, visit RoosterWalk.com.

SHOW

Episodes of Rudy Girl’s Media’s “Hometown Hustle” are now showing on the Rudy’s Girl Media YouTube page. In this web-reality series Natalie Hodge and Devin Pendleton together provide the setting for DeShanta Hairston of Books and Crannies, Herb Atwell of Mountain Valley Brewing, Jailyn Draper of Social Butterfly Media Management, Abraham Gonzalez of Ape’s Frozen Yogurt, Teresa Martin of Teresa’s School of Baton and Dance and Wayne Draper of TAD Space & Right Now Remediation, Restoration & Repair tell their business stories.

MUSEUM EXHIBITS

New exhibits at Piedmont Arts are “No Limits: Brain Injury” by Richard Joyce, “Looking at Appalachia,” “Out of Darkness” and “Martinsville Speedway 75th Anniversary,” all through May 7.

The exhibit “Pardoned But Not Forgotten,” by the Martinsville 7 Initiative, is at the Fayette Area Historical Initiative Museum, 211 Fayette St., Martinsville.

The Virginia Museum of Natural History‘s latest exhibit, “The Science of Flight,” is open now.

HISTORY

The Patrick Henry Daughters of the American Revolution chapter will host a marker dedication for Revolutionary War patriot William McAlexander at 2 p.m. Saturday at Griffith Valley in Woolwine.

GARDEN WEEK

The Historic Garden Week tours, hosted by the Garden Club of Virginia’s member clubs Garden Study Club and Martinsville Garden Club, will be held locally Wednesday. The houses open will be the Parish House, 311 E. Church St.; the Saufley home, 327 E. Church St.; One Starling, 1 Starling Ave.; and the Hudson home, 1411 Whittle Road. Tickets can be purchased at eventbrite.com/e/89th-historic-garden-week-in-virginia-tickets.